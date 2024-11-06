Adolescent Well-being Declines, WHO Finds

A new report from WHO/Europe and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study has highlighted concerning trends in the well-being of adolescents across Europe, Central Asia, and Canada. The study, based on data from 279,117 young people aged 11, 13, and 15 from 44 countries, reveals a decline in social support, particularly from family and peers, alongside rising pressures at school. Family support has dropped from 73% to 67% since 2018, with the decline most noticeable among girls. Peer support has also decreased, with a similar trend seen among adolescent girls. These shifts are contributing to deteriorating mental health, particularly among older adolescents and those from less affluent backgrounds.

In addition to the weakening of support systems, the report highlights a significant increase in school-related stress, especially among girls. By 2022, 63% of 15-year-old girls reported feeling pressured by schoolwork, up from 54% in 2018, while only 43% of boys reported similar feelings. This rise in pressure is coupled with a decline in perceived teacher support, with 36% of girls feeling supported by their teachers, compared to 47% of boys. The gender gap in school pressure has widened, with girls bearing a disproportionate burden.

The study also reveals stark social inequalities, particularly in terms of family and peer support. Adolescents from lower-income families consistently report lower levels of support, both at home and from their peers, compared to their wealthier counterparts. This disparity is evident in the reduced access to supportive social environments, which in turn affects the mental health of these adolescents. The report stresses the need for policy changes to address these inequalities and ensure equitable support for all young people.

Gender differences are also prominent in the findings. Girls report lower levels of family support and are less likely to find it easy to talk with their parents about their problems. In contrast, boys report higher levels of family support and better communication with parents, particularly with fathers. However, girls maintain higher levels of peer support than boys. Despite this, girls face greater academic pressure and lower teacher support, which may contribute to higher rates of stress and mental health challenges. The report calls for gender-sensitive approaches to address these unique challenges.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on adolescents is also evident in the report, with disruptions to normal routines exacerbating the decline in family and peer support and increasing the challenges faced by young people. The report underscores the need for ongoing efforts to support adolescents as they recover from the social and emotional effects of the pandemic.

In response to these alarming findings, the report advocates for coordinated action at all levels—national, regional, and community. It calls for strengthened policies to support families, particularly low-income households, and inclusive school environments that prioritize student well-being. Interventions should address rising academic pressure and ensure all adolescents, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have access to the support they need to thrive. Gender-sensitive programs, particularly for girls, should be developed to provide tailored support in school and social settings.

WHO/Europe also recommends post-pandemic recovery programs to address the emotional and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These could include mental health counseling in schools and peer-support groups to help adolescents navigate their challenges. Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, emphasized the need for collective action to improve the conditions in which young people are growing up, urging a comprehensive approach that includes various sectors, from education to public policy.

The HBSC study, a collaborative effort with WHO/Europe, gathers data on adolescents' health behaviors, well-being, and social environments. The report concludes with a call for greater involvement of young people in the design of policies that impact their lives, underscoring the importance of creating supportive, inclusive spaces for all adolescents.