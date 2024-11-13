Germany to Hold Snap Elections in February Following Coalition Collapse

Germany will hold snap elections on February 23 following the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government. The SPD, the governing party, and the opposition CDU/CSU have reportedly agreed on this election date, after the collapse of the ruling coalition. The decision comes after tensions within the coalition reached a boiling point, particularly after the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, leader of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), last week. The FDP’s subsequent withdrawal from the coalition left Scholz without a majority in parliament.

Scholz, in a televised statement, explained that removing Lindner was necessary "to prevent harm to our country." This move signaled the unraveling of the coalition, as the FDP had been crucial to Scholz’s government. The move set in motion the process for early elections, with a vote of confidence expected to take place in the Bundestag on December 16. If the government fails to win the confidence of the parliament, elections will be held within two months, as per German law.

The traffic light coalition, formed in 2021, was a partnership between the SPD, FDP, and the Greens, and marked a shift from the previous government under Chancellor Angela Merkel. Despite initial alignment on foreign policy, the coalition struggled with internal disagreements, particularly on issues such as taxation, climate change, and economic recovery. The FDP’s opposition to tax hikes for the wealthy, proposed by the SPD and Greens to tackle the country’s pandemic-induced debt, further deepened divisions within the government. Disagreements over the 2024 budget and economic strategies for revitalizing Germany also contributed to the coalition’s eventual collapse.

The no-confidence vote, scheduled for December 16, is expected to fail, and the resulting election will be a pivotal moment for Germany as it grapples with significant economic and political challenges. The SPD emerged as the largest party in the Bundestag in 2021, but now, with the dissolution of its coalition, the country faces a new chapter in its political landscape.

