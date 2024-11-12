Car Plows Into Crowd in Zhuhai, Leaving 35 Dead and Dozens Injured

At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured when a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a sports center in Zhuhai, South China. The tragic incident occurred on Monday, and local authorities have confirmed the deaths and severe injuries.

The 62-year-old suspect, identified only by his surname, Fan, was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. Police discovered him in his vehicle with severe injuries, believed to be self-inflicted, particularly to his neck. He remains unconscious and is currently receiving medical treatment, making him unfit for questioning at this time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out efforts to treat those injured in the incident and directed that the perpetrator be severely punished in accordance with the law. Premier Li Qiang has also emphasized the need for a swift investigation into the case and for appropriate legal action to be taken against Fan.