Bulgarian Politics: Petkov Announces Growing Support for "Sanitary Cordon" Around Peevski

Kiril Petkov announced that the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction) will support the "sanitary cordon" declaration around Delyan Peevski and his Movement for Rights and Freedoms-New Beginning party (DPS-Peevski faction), as well as the anti-corruption legislative package proposed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Following a National Assembly meeting organized by WCC-DB, it became clear that APS' backing will help solidify support for the initiative. Valentin Tonchev of ASP made it clear that his party remains separate from DPS-New Beginning, emphasizing their commitment to liberal-democratic values and independence from what he referred to as a "vicious pattern."

Petkov, commenting on the growing support for the declaration, noted that with ASP's backing, a total of 86 deputies are now in favor of the "sanitary cordon." He further explained that this support also includes "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH), reflecting a broad consensus among opposition parties. Petkov stressed that this initiative signals a strong stand against the corporate manipulation of democracy, calling for a more transparent and fair political system.

In a second consecutive meeting, TISP also confirmed their support for the "sanitary cordon" and the associated anti-corruption legislation. The party also presented their own priorities, including changes to the Electoral Code to address the issue of "dead souls" and reforms to limit the powers of the chief prosecutor. They also proposed a constitutional change to revert the appointment of official offices back to the president and a revision of referendum procedures.

For these reforms to proceed, TISP emphasized the necessity of electing a National Assembly chairman. Toshko Yordanov from TISP proposed that the oldest deputy, Silvi Kirilov, temporarily assume the position, recognizing the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the current parliament. He argued that electing a chairman would unblock the legislative process and ensure that the proposed reforms could move forward.

The WCC-DB, however, took a slightly different stance on the speaker issue. Asen Vassilev of WCC-DB pointed out that their approach focused on ensuring an agreement on the parliamentary agenda before committing to a speaker, based on their past experiences with parliamentary leadership.