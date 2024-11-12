Bulgarian Politics: Petkov Announces Growing Support for "Sanitary Cordon" Around Peevski

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:35
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politics: Petkov Announces Growing Support for "Sanitary Cordon" Around Peevski

Kiril Petkov announced that the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction) will support the "sanitary cordon" declaration around Delyan Peevski and his Movement for Rights and Freedoms-New Beginning party (DPS-Peevski faction), as well as the anti-corruption legislative package proposed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Following a National Assembly meeting organized by WCC-DB, it became clear that APS' backing will help solidify support for the initiative. Valentin Tonchev of ASP made it clear that his party remains separate from DPS-New Beginning, emphasizing their commitment to liberal-democratic values and independence from what he referred to as a "vicious pattern."

Petkov, commenting on the growing support for the declaration, noted that with ASP's backing, a total of 86 deputies are now in favor of the "sanitary cordon." He further explained that this support also includes "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH), reflecting a broad consensus among opposition parties. Petkov stressed that this initiative signals a strong stand against the corporate manipulation of democracy, calling for a more transparent and fair political system.

In a second consecutive meeting, TISP also confirmed their support for the "sanitary cordon" and the associated anti-corruption legislation. The party also presented their own priorities, including changes to the Electoral Code to address the issue of "dead souls" and reforms to limit the powers of the chief prosecutor. They also proposed a constitutional change to revert the appointment of official offices back to the president and a revision of referendum procedures.

For these reforms to proceed, TISP emphasized the necessity of electing a National Assembly chairman. Toshko Yordanov from TISP proposed that the oldest deputy, Silvi Kirilov, temporarily assume the position, recognizing the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the current parliament. He argued that electing a chairman would unblock the legislative process and ensure that the proposed reforms could move forward.

The WCC-DB, however, took a slightly different stance on the speaker issue. Asen Vassilev of WCC-DB pointed out that their approach focused on ensuring an agreement on the parliamentary agenda before committing to a speaker, based on their past experiences with parliamentary leadership.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WCC-DB, TISP, Peevski, MECH

Related Articles:

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MECH Align on Anti-Corruption, Split on Political Alliances

A meeting between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party highlighted alignment on anti-corruption legislation but revealed contrasting views on possible political partnerships for governance

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:45

Wild Peevski: Cowards, Come to the Cordons So I Can See You! The President's Time Is Up!

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS-New Beginning," addressed his supporters outside of Bulgaria's parliament with a defiant message during a speech, expressing pride in their stance and determination to defend their rights

Politics | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:48

Bulgaria: Tensions Flare as Peevski and Radev Respond to Alleged Political Project

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, claimed today that a new political party is being formed within the presidency

Politics | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:05

Borissov Challenges President on Legitimacy: "Respect the Parliament or Call New Elections"

At a lengthy national conference today, GERB regional coordinators, newly elected MPs

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:02

Partial Election Annulment Sought by Bulgarian Parties Amid Claims of Violations

In a statement, Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) announced that the party is submitting a complaint to the Constitutional Court seeking partial annulment of the recent elections

Politics | November 8, 2024, Friday // 11:06

Former President Plevneliev Warns of Divisions in Bulgaria’s Politics, Defends Peevski

Rosen Plevneliev, who served as Bulgaria's president from 2012 to 2017, expressed skepticism about the prospects of forming a regular government following the early parliamentary elections in October

Politics | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 12:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Underfunding and Equipment Deficits: Bulgaria's Air Force Faces Critical Challenges

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized the need for salary increases for military personnel in order to maintain the country's armed forces

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:28

Key Party Signals Coalition Exit if Sofia Reforms Stall in 2025

The "Spasi Sofia" municipal councilors have stated they will consider leaving the coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) if significant reforms in Sofia’s management aren't achieved in 2025

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:55

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MECH Align on Anti-Corruption, Split on Political Alliances

A meeting between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party highlighted alignment on anti-corruption legislation but revealed contrasting views on possible political partnerships for governance

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:45

New Round of Coalition Talks: GERB Aims for Unity in the 51st National Assembly

GERB has begun discussions aimed at exploring potential joint political actions within the 51st National Assembly

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:10

Did "We Continue the Change" Impose Andrey Tsekov as Parliament Speaker Candidate on WCC-DB?

The "We Continue the Change" party, part of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) successfully pushed forward the candidacy of Andrey Tsekov

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09

Bulgaria Advances in Visa Waiver Program Talks with US

During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Politics » Diplomacy | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria