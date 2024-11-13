Underfunding and Equipment Deficits: Bulgaria's Air Force Faces Critical Challenges

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized the need for salary increases for military personnel in order to maintain the country's armed forces. Speaking during a briefing on the results of an inspection in the Air Force, Zapryanov urged the 51st National Assembly to act on its decision to raise salaries, warning that without this step, Bulgaria would struggle to maintain an effective army, air force, and ground forces. He pointed out that the stagnant wages are contributing to the loss of skilled personnel, with some helicopter pilots leaving for better-paying positions in other government sectors, such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport.

The inspection, which was prompted by a tragic incident on September 13 at the "Graf Ignatievo" air base, where two military pilots lost their lives during an airshow rehearsal, highlighted several pressing issues. Zapryanov noted that the state of the Air Force is a matter of great concern, particularly in light of the three separate accidents involving airbases over the past three years. He said that, as Minister of Defense, he felt compelled to present the facts honestly, both out of respect for the fallen pilots and for the integrity of the Air Force.

One of the key challenges identified during the inspection was the chronic shortage of operational aircraft across all aviation platforms. The MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack jets, L-39 trainers, and even transport aircraft such as the Spartan, along with helicopters like the "Cougar" and Mi-17, all suffer from insufficient availability, hindering the training and readiness of pilots. Zapryanov also pointed to the war in Ukraine, which has left many of the aircraft without support and exacerbated the crisis. He criticized past policy decisions that relied on Soviet-era platforms and delayed the modernization of Bulgaria's Air Force, leading to the current equipment shortages.

The lack of operational aircraft directly impacts the flight hours and training opportunities for pilots, Zapryanov explained. However, he highlighted that there are plans to address this issue. Next year, the Air Force expects to have five additional operational Cougar helicopters, with repairs underway on three more. This would improve the situation, providing enough resources to bring the 24th Aviation base up to NATO standards.

Another significant issue raised during the briefing was the insufficient flight time for pilots due to the lack of available aircraft, which further hinders their ability to meet the necessary training standards. Additionally, some regulatory documents related to the planning and reporting of flight activity are outdated, which has contributed to further complications in managing flight operations.

Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defense, and Lieutenant General Tsanko Stoykov, Deputy Chief of Defense, both participated in the briefing and echoed the calls for more funding for the Ministry of Defense. They also stressed the importance of addressing the risks posed by years of underfunding in the military system, which, they argued, has led to accidents and plane crashes.

Zapryanov and Eftimov both emphasized the need for a comprehensive military aviation strategy to minimize risks for young pilots in the future. The Minister also noted that the Higher Air Force School is training pilots to obtain civil certificates, but additional training is required to ensure they are fully prepared for military flight duties.

The Ministry of Defense presented the results of its investigation into the September crash, but the Military Prosecutor's Office accused the ministry of unfairly blaming the pilots for the incident. In total, three pilots have died in crashes over the past three years, with another fatal accident in June 2021 near Shabla. The Defense Ministry's comprehensive review of the Air Force aims to address these persistent issues and prevent future tragedies.