Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Goals at COP29 in Baku

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 16:07
At the UN climate conference in Baku, world leaders gathered to discuss the urgent need for financial support for developing countries most affected by climate change. Among them, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev presented Bulgaria's national position, which he emphasized as essential for maintaining progress beyond coal. He highlighted the importance of continuing the decarbonization of the energy sector, improving energy efficiency, and enhancing infrastructure to meet climate goals.

The conference, which hosts representatives from 196 countries, aims to increase financial aid to nations vulnerable to the impacts of global warming. Despite ongoing discussions, some of the program details were still being finalized, according to the BBC.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to increase funds to address climate change, warning that failure to act would result in severe consequences for humanity. Guterres pointed to the devastating effects of hurricanes, heatwaves, and floods this year, attributing the increased frequency and intensity of these disasters to rising global temperatures.

While many countries are pushing for a phase-out of fossil fuels, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev defended the use of oil and natural gas, calling them "a gift from God." He stressed that Azerbaijan produces only 0.1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and should not be blamed for utilizing its natural resources.

In his speech, Radev also expressed Bulgaria's commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in energy, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and the Black Sea region. He emphasized Bulgaria’s role in fostering ties between the European Union and other nations that share common priorities such as climate neutrality, energy security, and the development of low-carbon technologies.

President Radev concluded by reaffirming Bulgaria’s dedication to achieving its climate policy goals, stating that the country stands with all nations working to enhance climate diplomacy and regional collaboration. He called for united action to ensure a better and more sustainable future for current and future generations.

