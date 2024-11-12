Rain and Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria on November 13

On November 13, precipitation will gradually decrease from the west, but will increase again overnight into Thursday. Expect light to moderate northerly winds. The minimum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, with highs reaching 3°C to 6°C in the northern regions and 7°C to 12°C in the south and along the Black Sea coast. In Sofia, the temperature will be around 0°C in the early morning, rising to about 7°C during the day.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy with rain showers in several areas. A light to moderate north-northwesterly wind is expected. The daytime highs will be between 8°C and 12°C, and the sea temperature will be between 14°C and 16°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy and foggy along the ridges, with snow expected in many locations. The wind will be moderate from the north-northeast, shifting to a south-southwesterly direction on the ridges. Highs will be around 3°C at 1,200 meters and close to 0°C at 2,000 meters.