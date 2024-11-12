Rain and Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria on November 13

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30
Bulgaria: Rain and Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria on November 13 Photo: Stella Ivanova

On November 13, precipitation will gradually decrease from the west, but will increase again overnight into Thursday. Expect light to moderate northerly winds. The minimum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, with highs reaching 3°C to 6°C in the northern regions and 7°C to 12°C in the south and along the Black Sea coast. In Sofia, the temperature will be around 0°C in the early morning, rising to about 7°C during the day.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy with rain showers in several areas. A light to moderate north-northwesterly wind is expected. The daytime highs will be between 8°C and 12°C, and the sea temperature will be between 14°C and 16°C.

In the mountains, the weather will be cloudy and foggy along the ridges, with snow expected in many locations. The wind will be moderate from the north-northeast, shifting to a south-southwesterly direction on the ridges. Highs will be around 3°C at 1,200 meters and close to 0°C at 2,000 meters.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

The Current Political Uncertainty Threatens Bulgaria’s Path to Eurozone Membership

Stanislav Popdonchev, Deputy Chairman and Financial Director of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, expressed concerns over Bulgaria's economic direction

Business » Finance | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:11

New Round of Coalition Talks: GERB Aims for Unity in the 51st National Assembly

GERB has begun discussions aimed at exploring potential joint political actions within the 51st National Assembly

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:10

Snow and Ice Expected in Bulgaria on November 12, Winter Sets In

Winter weather is expected to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it snow and icy conditions across many parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Bulgaria Advances in Visa Waiver Program Talks with US

During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Politics » Diplomacy | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:08

Osogovo Mountains See Season’s First Heavy Snowfall as Cold Weather Sweeps Bulgaria

The Osogovo Mountains in Bulgaria have recorded the heaviest snowfall

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Cold, Cloudy Week Ahead with Rain and Snow in Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria this week will remain cool, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Goals at COP29 in Baku

At the UN climate conference in Baku, world leaders gathered to discuss the urgent need for financial support for developing countries most affected by climate change

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 16:07

Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia

Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

Yellow Code Issued for Snowfall in Bulgaria as Authorities Mobilize Snow Plows

In Sofia, preparations for clearing wet snow are underway with 159 snow plows on standby

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:11

Snow and Ice Expected in Bulgaria on November 12, Winter Sets In

Winter weather is expected to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it snow and icy conditions across many parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Osogovo Mountains See Season’s First Heavy Snowfall as Cold Weather Sweeps Bulgaria

The Osogovo Mountains in Bulgaria have recorded the heaviest snowfall

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Cold, Cloudy Week Ahead with Rain and Snow in Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria this week will remain cool, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria