Opposition Rallies in Abkhazia Against Russian Property Rights Deal Amid Arrests

Unrest has erupted in Abkhazia, where tensions are escalating over an upcoming vote to ratify an agreement granting Russia the right to own property and land in the region under a series of proposed "investment" projects. The vote is scheduled for 15 November, the same day that the opposition plans a major rally in Sukhumi.

The protests intensified after five activists were detained on 11 November. Following their arrests, protesters gathered outside the Security Council headquarters in Sukhumi, leading to clashes with authorities. In response, supporters of the opposition blocked roads and bridges, calling for the activists' release. The leader of the self-proclaimed republic, Aslan Bzhania, convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council, and military forces were reported to have been stationed in the city center.

Chairman of the State Security Council Dmitry Kuchuberia reported that altercations broke out between protesters and state security personnel near the Council building, including an incident where a protester reportedly rammed the gate with a vehicle. The prosecutor general added that the detainees had allegedly attempted to confront a member of the Abkhazian parliament after a recent session, with some instances reportedly involving offensive language.

The opposition rally planned for 15 November is intended to protest the proposed agreement with Russia, which would allow Russian companies to carry out projects in Abkhazia and acquire rights to land and property, including the construction of "multifunctional complexes." Bzhania’s critics argue that the agreement will deepen Abkhazia's obligations to Moscow, potentially undermining the territory’s autonomy.

Russia had signaled its disapproval over Abkhazia's previous reluctance to ratify the agreement by announcing a substantial reduction in financial support to the region back in September.