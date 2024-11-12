Famous Bulgarian Actor Caught Driving Under the Influence Again

Crime | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:46
Bulgaria: Famous Bulgarian Actor Caught Driving Under the Influence Again

Bulgarian actor Dimo Alexiev was detained in Sofia for driving under the influence of alcohol, the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior reported. The arrest took place shortly after midnight in the Krasna Polyana district, where Alexiev was stopped for a routine check. A breathalyzer test revealed that he had 1.49 ppm alcohol in his blood. He was subsequently taken to the Third Regional Police Department for further processing.

The district prosecutor's office confirmed that the case will be reported to the police. This incident marks a repeat offense for Alexiev, who had previously been caught driving under the influence in February 2022. At that time, he was found to have 1.69 per thousand alcohol in his blood and received a three-month probation period with a three-year suspended sentence.

Alexiev, who has also gained fame through his participation in several reality shows, starred in the Bulgarian version of Desafío, "Games of the Will". His other notable appearances include the reality show The Masked Singer in 2019, where he portrayed the Knight, and he has co-hosted Games of the Will with Ralitsa Pascaleva since 2020. In 2023, he joined Pascaleva once more for Like Two Drops of Water.

In addition to his television career, Alexiev is also known for his work in film and theater. He performed with the Stoyan Bachvarov State Drama Theater from 2006 to 2009, earning the Asker Award in the Rising Star category for his leading role in Caligula. He continued his career at the Ivan Vazov National Theater, where he took on significant roles in productions such as Miss Julia, Cyrano de Bergerac, and The Murder of Gonzago.

The actor is the latest in a series of public figures, including singers and other Bulgarian celebrities, who have attracted attention for similar alcohol-related driving incidents, such as Beloslava, Ivaylo Tsvetkov, Andre Tokev, and Yavor Baharov.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alexiev, Bulgarian, actor, alcohol

Related Articles:

Ryanair Reveals Top Christmas 2024 Destinations for Bulgarian Travelers

Ryanair has announced its top Christmas 2024 destinations for Bulgarian travelers, offering nearly 50,000 flights from over 235 locations during the festive season

Business » Tourism | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Underfunding and Equipment Deficits: Bulgaria's Air Force Faces Critical Challenges

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized the need for salary increases for military personnel in order to maintain the country's armed forces

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:28

Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Higher Inflation in 2025 Amid Wage Increases

Inflation is expected to rise moderately at the beginning of 2025, according to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 13:10

Bratislav Krastev Wins Balkan Snooker Championship in All-Bulgarian Final

Bratislav Krastev claimed victory at the Balkan Snooker Championship

Sports | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria Celebrates St. Mina: A Day of Faith, Hope, and Blessings for Families

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Mina (Menas of Egypt), a revered martyr known for his courage and faith

Society » Culture | November 11, 2024, Monday // 09:04

Alexandra Feigin Takes Silver Medal for Bulgaria at International Figure Skating Tournament

Bulgarian figure skater Alexandra Feigin secured a silver medal in the women’s division at the Denkova-Staviski Cup

Sports | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife

Crime | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:15

Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive

Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova

Crime | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:20

Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and

Crime | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:52

Man Detained in Sofia for Assault Leaving Woman with Knocked-Out Teeth

A 24-year-old man has been detained in Sofia for allegedly assaulting a woman

Crime | November 1, 2024, Friday // 15:49

Drunken Teen Encouraged by Father Arrested After Dangerous Plovdiv Car Chase

In Plovdiv, a 16-year-old boy without a driver’s license engaged in a high-speed pursuit with the police, reaching speeds of up to 170 km/h

Crime | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:12

Body of Woman Discovered in Sofia's Mladost District

In Sofia's "Mladost" district, a woman's body was discovered near an apartment building

Crime | October 28, 2024, Monday // 11:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria