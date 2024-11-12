Famous Bulgarian Actor Caught Driving Under the Influence Again

Bulgarian actor Dimo Alexiev was detained in Sofia for driving under the influence of alcohol, the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior reported. The arrest took place shortly after midnight in the Krasna Polyana district, where Alexiev was stopped for a routine check. A breathalyzer test revealed that he had 1.49 ppm alcohol in his blood. He was subsequently taken to the Third Regional Police Department for further processing.

The district prosecutor's office confirmed that the case will be reported to the police. This incident marks a repeat offense for Alexiev, who had previously been caught driving under the influence in February 2022. At that time, he was found to have 1.69 per thousand alcohol in his blood and received a three-month probation period with a three-year suspended sentence.

Alexiev, who has also gained fame through his participation in several reality shows, starred in the Bulgarian version of Desafío, "Games of the Will". His other notable appearances include the reality show The Masked Singer in 2019, where he portrayed the Knight, and he has co-hosted Games of the Will with Ralitsa Pascaleva since 2020. In 2023, he joined Pascaleva once more for Like Two Drops of Water.

In addition to his television career, Alexiev is also known for his work in film and theater. He performed with the Stoyan Bachvarov State Drama Theater from 2006 to 2009, earning the Asker Award in the Rising Star category for his leading role in Caligula. He continued his career at the Ivan Vazov National Theater, where he took on significant roles in productions such as Miss Julia, Cyrano de Bergerac, and The Murder of Gonzago.

The actor is the latest in a series of public figures, including singers and other Bulgarian celebrities, who have attracted attention for similar alcohol-related driving incidents, such as Beloslava, Ivaylo Tsvetkov, Andre Tokev, and Yavor Baharov.