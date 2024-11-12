Key Party Signals Coalition Exit if Sofia Reforms Stall in 2025

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:55
Bulgaria: Key Party Signals Coalition Exit if Sofia Reforms Stall in 2025

The "Spasi Sofia" municipal councilors have stated they will consider leaving the coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) if significant reforms in Sofia’s management aren't achieved in 2025. According to "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) leader Boris Bonev, the administration needs to increase the pace of change, and he noted that while relations with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev remain transparent, he finds the current efforts slow. Bonev emphasized the importance of conducting a fair selection process for the city’s chief architect, with clear criteria to ensure the best candidate is chosen.

At a press conference, "Spasi Sofia" reviewed their achievements in the first year under the coalition’s administration, outlining their goals for the coming year. "We believe we can accomplish much more," Bonev stated, adding that while progress has been made despite challenging conditions, there’s still a lot more to achieve to meet public expectations. Among the accomplishments highlighted were improvements in public transport, progress on new tram and trolleybus tenders, plans for multi-story parking structures, expanded sidewalk construction, and the development of new kindergartens.

"Spasi Sofia" also reported advancements in tackling pollution, with a new mechanism for air quality improvement and increased inspections by the Sofia Inspectorate. However, they acknowledged setbacks, noting that other factions in the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) had undermined initiatives to protect public interest, effectively shifting control of key municipal companies.

Despite obstacles like continuous elections and legacy challenges from previous administrations, "Spasi Sofia" emphasized that the people of the Bulgarian capital expect substantial reforms. The party has long been a reform advocate and guardian of public interests, and Bonev noted that their coalition with like-minded leaders should amplify their effectiveness.

The party identified five crucial decisions that must be taken soon for a successful term. One is ensuring the selection process for the chief architect is fully transparent, addressing unregulated urban development. Another priority involves reviewing contracts and managing public resources, with a view to returning some responsibilities to municipal control. Municipal councilor Emilia Angelova highlighted the need to establish control over spending and proposed a financial audit to examine key decisions and actions from recent years, to improve transparency and safeguard public interests.

In addition, the new structure for the Sofia Municipality will reflect the coalition’s priorities. "Spasi Sofia" councilors advocate for rapidly filling these roles with skilled individuals to meet coalition standards. The 2025 budget is also seen as pivotal, with priorities including new parking facilities, high-quality street repairs, trams, and the enhancement of parks, especially in neighborhoods.

Looking to 2025 as a decisive year, Bonev urged coalition partners to commit to meaningful reforms and tangible outcomes. He stressed the need for collective action, stating, "We are prepared and urge our partners to act swiftly and responsibly."

Tags: spasi, sofia, bonev, terziev

