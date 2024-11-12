"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MECH Align on Anti-Corruption, Split on Political Alliances

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:45
Bulgaria: "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MECH Align on Anti-Corruption, Split on Political Alliances

A meeting between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party highlighted alignment on anti-corruption legislation but revealed contrasting views on possible political partnerships for governance.

MECH leader Radostin Vassilev dismissed any chance of collaboration with GERB and proposed the possibility of including "Revival" in an anti-GERB, anti-DPS coalition. Vassilev stated, "We place no conditions on anti-corruption legislation related to Peevski’s involvement, but we ask for an extension of this standard to Borissov as well. I do not see why a unified stance against Borissov and Peevski is not being considered, as this would guarantee support for anti-corruption initiatives by individuals willing to implement them."

In response, WCC-DB firmly rejected any cooperation with "Revival." Kiril Petkov clarified that WCC-DB and "Revival" have fundamental disagreements on governance, pointing to divergent visions for Bulgaria's future. "While we may share common ground on anti-corruption, our opposing goals for the country make collaboration impossible," he emphasized.

WCC-DB also turned down MECH’s proposals to nationalize Lukoil and shut down collection agencies.

The next planned meeting for WCC-DB is with the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction).

