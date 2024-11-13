Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Higher Inflation in 2025 Amid Wage Increases

Business » FINANCE | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 13:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Predicts Higher Inflation in 2025 Amid Wage Increases @novinite.com

Inflation is expected to rise moderately at the beginning of 2025, according to the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), despite a significant slowdown throughout 2024. September’s inflation rate reached a low of 1.2% year-on-year, marking the slowest pace in the last four years.

The BNB’s latest "Economic Review" report anticipates this deceleration to continue until year-end, but projects a moderate uptick in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in inflation is attributed to income growth, which is likely to boost domestic consumption, exerting upward pressure on prices for services and food.

According to the BNB, strong private consumption and rising labor costs per unit of production are key inflationary factors, driving consumer prices higher for a variety of services and food items. However, a precise inflation forecast for next year is not specified by the BNB, nor has the Ministry of Finance released the macroeconomic framework for Budget 2025.

Recent years’ policies, including increased social payments, compensation for public sector workers, and minimum wage hikes, have supported higher disposable incomes and household consumption. This approach has sustained inflation, particularly in demand-sensitive areas like services, the BNB notes.

From January 1, 2025, the minimum wage will increase by 15%, from BGN 933 to BGN 1077. In the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense, pay raises of 30-50% are planned, while teachers, university instructors, and teaching assistants can expect raises of up to 20%.

One proposal from the Ministry of Finance to manage an anticipated BGN 12 billion deficit in the 2025 budget is to delay these salary increases for the Ministry of the Interior, defense, and education until 2026. This measure aims to keep inflation below the 2% threshold to support Bulgaria’s Eurozone membership bid.

The BNB also highlights the impact of budget deficits, financed by government securities issues, on maintaining high liquidity levels in Bulgarian banks. This liquidity has limited the local banking sector's transfer of the European Central Bank's interest rate increases to household deposits and loans in Bulgaria.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, BNB, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Ryanair Reveals Top Christmas 2024 Destinations for Bulgarian Travelers

Ryanair has announced its top Christmas 2024 destinations for Bulgarian travelers, offering nearly 50,000 flights from over 235 locations during the festive season

Business » Tourism | November 13, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Underfunding and Equipment Deficits: Bulgaria's Air Force Faces Critical Challenges

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized the need for salary increases for military personnel in order to maintain the country's armed forces

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:28

Famous Bulgarian Actor Caught Driving Under the Influence Again

Bulgarian actor Dimo Alexiev was detained in Sofia for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:46

Bratislav Krastev Wins Balkan Snooker Championship in All-Bulgarian Final

Bratislav Krastev claimed victory at the Balkan Snooker Championship

Sports | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria Celebrates St. Mina: A Day of Faith, Hope, and Blessings for Families

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Mina (Menas of Egypt), a revered martyr known for his courage and faith

Society » Culture | November 11, 2024, Monday // 09:04

Alexandra Feigin Takes Silver Medal for Bulgaria at International Figure Skating Tournament

Bulgarian figure skater Alexandra Feigin secured a silver medal in the women’s division at the Denkova-Staviski Cup

Sports | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

The Current Political Uncertainty Threatens Bulgaria’s Path to Eurozone Membership

Stanislav Popdonchev, Deputy Chairman and Financial Director of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, expressed concerns over Bulgaria's economic direction

Business » Finance | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:11

Bulgaria's Path to Adopting the Euro: Can It Join the Eurozone by July 2025?

Bulgaria could potentially adopt the euro on July 1, 2025, if all the necessary steps are taken within the required timeframe

Business » Finance | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 11:11

Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in Average EU Salary Despite EU-Wide Increase

According to recent Eurostat data, Bulgaria continues to hold the lowest average salary within the European Union.

Business » Finance | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:16

The Epic US Election Showdown has Triggered a Global Financial Frenzy: Explore 10 powerful ways to profit from Bitcoin cloud mining

 

Business » Finance | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

Bulgaria Sees Record Gold Sales Surge as Prices Hit New Highs

Gold is experiencing a historic surge, reaching a record high of 2,792 dollars per troy ounce in real terms

Business » Finance | November 5, 2024, Tuesday // 17:03

Corporate Commercial Bank Begins Payments to Creditors After 10-Year Bankruptcy

Trustees of Corporate Commercial Bank (CCB), currently in bankruptcy, announced the commencement of payments to creditors starting at 09:00 on November 5, 2024

Business » Finance | November 4, 2024, Monday // 13:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria