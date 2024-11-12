New Round of Coalition Talks: GERB Aims for Unity in the 51st National Assembly

GERB has begun discussions aimed at exploring potential joint political actions within the 51st National Assembly. Meetings are set to start tomorrow, November 13, 2024, with initial talks scheduled for 8:30 a.m. with the "BSP-United Left" coalition, followed by a meeting at 9:30 a.m. with "There Is Such a People" (TISP). These discussions will be conducted within the premises of the National Assembly.

The GERB delegation at these meetings will be led by party chairman Boyko Borissov, joined by Raya Nazaryan, Tomislav Donchev, and Rosen Zhelyazkov. This initiative, confirmed by GERB’s press office, aims to build collaborative frameworks and address the challenges faced by the assembly.

On Monday, Borissov suggested a coalition model that would exclude certain figures and parties. He stated that it’s feasible to establish a government without the involvement of Delyan Peevski, Ahmed Dogan, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), or Revival, as they belong to distinct ideological groups. According to Borissov, a potential cabinet could be formed through collaboration among GERB, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), BSP, and TISP, despite the complexities of aligning these factions. He also mentioned that only these parties would be invited for talks, adding that a rotational arrangement for the role of Speaker of the National Assembly might be part of a coalition agreement.