New Round of Coalition Talks: GERB Aims for Unity in the 51st National Assembly

Rain and Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria on November 13
On November 13, precipitation will gradually decrease from the west, but will increase again overnight into Thursday
GERB has begun discussions aimed at exploring potential joint political actions within the 51st National Assembly. Meetings are set to start tomorrow, November 13, 2024, with initial talks scheduled for 8:30 a.m. with the "BSP-United Left" coalition, followed by a meeting at 9:30 a.m. with "There Is Such a People" (TISP). These discussions will be conducted within the premises of the National Assembly.
The GERB delegation at these meetings will be led by party chairman Boyko Borissov, joined by Raya Nazaryan, Tomislav Donchev, and Rosen Zhelyazkov. This initiative, confirmed by GERB’s press office, aims to build collaborative frameworks and address the challenges faced by the assembly.
On Monday, Borissov suggested a coalition model that would exclude certain figures and parties. He stated that it’s feasible to establish a government without the involvement of Delyan Peevski, Ahmed Dogan, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), or Revival, as they belong to distinct ideological groups. According to Borissov, a potential cabinet could be formed through collaboration among GERB, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), BSP, and TISP, despite the complexities of aligning these factions. He also mentioned that only these parties would be invited for talks, adding that a rotational arrangement for the role of Speaker of the National Assembly might be part of a coalition agreement.
Kiril Petkov announced that the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction) will support the "sanitary cordon" declaration around Delyan Peevski
Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized the need for salary increases for military personnel in order to maintain the country's armed forces
The "Spasi Sofia" municipal councilors have stated they will consider leaving the coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) if significant reforms in Sofia’s management aren't achieved in 2025
A meeting between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party highlighted alignment on anti-corruption legislation but revealed contrasting views on possible political partnerships for governance
The "We Continue the Change" party, part of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) successfully pushed forward the candidacy of Andrey Tsekov
During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023