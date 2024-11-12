The Current Political Uncertainty Threatens Bulgaria’s Path to Eurozone Membership

Business » FINANCE | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:11
Bulgaria: The Current Political Uncertainty Threatens Bulgaria’s Path to Eurozone Membership @Pixabay

Stanislav Popdonchev, Deputy Chairman and Financial Director of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, expressed concerns over Bulgaria's economic direction, particularly regarding the goals of joining the Eurozone and Schengen. In a recent interview with BNR, he highlighted that these goals are crucial for economic growth but are currently sidelined due to the lack of a stable government.

Popdonchev emphasized that while Bulgaria is making progress towards meeting the Eurozone criteria, the country does not yet have a clear date for joining. He stressed that if Bulgaria hopes to secure entry into the Eurozone by 2025, it is essential to avoid drastic changes, especially those that might increase inflation.

He also criticized the ongoing political instability, which has hindered the country's ability to follow proper budget procedures. Popdonchev warned that this lack of consistency creates a negative impression with Bulgaria's European partners, showing that there is no resolution to the political crisis. Furthermore, he pointed out that businesses are facing a dangerous situation due to the budget uncertainty and the government’s inability to manage spending effectively.

The financial expert noted that while Bulgaria is collecting taxes more efficiently than ever before, government spending is outpacing economic growth. This trend is unsustainable, he argued, leading to a situation where some businesses are relocating to other parts of Europe. He also observed that the growth of industrial production has been negative for the past 22 months, highlighting the growing disconnect between the country’s economic policies and broader European trends.

Popdonchev argued that the solution does not lie in changing taxes, but in attracting investments. He stressed the unpredictability of the business environment and mentioned that state administration is becoming a more attractive employment option due to automatic salary increases, which are not available in the private sector.

Furthermore, Popdonchev criticized the country’s unreformed systems and the rise in social security contributions, stating that simply increasing contributions would not lead to positive outcomes. He also noted that several populist measures, such as the continuation of COVID-related pension supplements, had distorted the pension system. He warned that if such bonuses continue, the minimum pension could eventually match the average, undermining the system's sustainability.

Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, Schengen, Popdonchev

Business » Finance | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05

 

