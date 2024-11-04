Bansko Turns to Foreign Workers to Address Staff Shortage Ahead of Ski Season

As the start of the ski season in Bansko approaches, hoteliers and restaurant owners in the resort are grappling with a shortage of staff. In response, many have turned to hiring workers from third countries to ensure there is enough personnel to serve tourists. The influx of foreign workers, including maids from India, valets from Tajikistan, and a Ukrainian cook, is helping to fill the gap.

However, there are challenges with the language barrier, which limits the types of roles these workers can take on. Foreign employees are typically placed in positions where direct communication with customers is not required, such as maintenance or valet services. Larger businesses are particularly affected by the shortage, while smaller, family-run establishments are managing to cope without outside help.

The difficulty in staffing has been an ongoing issue for some time, according to Zorka Tumbakieva, secretary of the Tourism Union in Bansko. She explained that many businesses in the area are small and family-owned, but the demand for workers still exceeds the local supply. To address this, many companies now specialize in recruiting workers from countries like India, Tajikistan, and former Soviet republics. Although there are tourism training schools and vocational courses available, few graduates pursue careers in the industry, and the wages offered in the sector often fail to attract younger workers.

Tumbakieva believes that professional training in tourism should be enhanced and more widely promoted. She pointed out that despite the challenges, Bansko remains a tourist-driven town, and addressing staffing issues is crucial for the area's continued success. Improving training programs and offering more appealing wages could help ensure a steady supply of qualified workers for the resort's growing hospitality sector.