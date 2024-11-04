Bansko Turns to Foreign Workers to Address Staff Shortage Ahead of Ski Season
As the start of the ski season in Bansko approaches, hoteliers and restaurant owners in the resort are grappling with a shortage of staff. In response, many have turned to hiring workers from third countries to ensure there is enough personnel to serve tourists. The influx of foreign workers, including maids from India, valets from Tajikistan, and a Ukrainian cook, is helping to fill the gap.
However, there are challenges with the language barrier, which limits the types of roles these workers can take on. Foreign employees are typically placed in positions where direct communication with customers is not required, such as maintenance or valet services. Larger businesses are particularly affected by the shortage, while smaller, family-run establishments are managing to cope without outside help.
The difficulty in staffing has been an ongoing issue for some time, according to Zorka Tumbakieva, secretary of the Tourism Union in Bansko. She explained that many businesses in the area are small and family-owned, but the demand for workers still exceeds the local supply. To address this, many companies now specialize in recruiting workers from countries like India, Tajikistan, and former Soviet republics. Although there are tourism training schools and vocational courses available, few graduates pursue careers in the industry, and the wages offered in the sector often fail to attract younger workers.
Tumbakieva believes that professional training in tourism should be enhanced and more widely promoted. She pointed out that despite the challenges, Bansko remains a tourist-driven town, and addressing staffing issues is crucial for the area's continued success. Improving training programs and offering more appealing wages could help ensure a steady supply of qualified workers for the resort's growing hospitality sector.
Bulgaria Air Launches Autumn Promotion: Discounts on Flights to 11 European Destinations
"Bulgaria Air" has kicked off a new autumn promotion, offering discounts on flights to 11 European destinations
Bulgaria Anticipates Over 2 Million Foreign Tourists This Winter Season
Bulgaria is anticipating over two million foreign visitors for the upcoming winter season
Wizz Air Shuts Down Certain Routes from Bulgaria
Wizz Air has quietly ceased operations on flights from Sofia to both Geneva, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal
Bulgaria's Top Destinations for Foreign Travelers: Mountain, Beach, and Spa Escapes
Bulgaria has become a preferred tourist destination for many international visitors, known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and range of vacation options
Wizz Air Expands Winter Flights: New Destinations, More Choices for Travelers
Wizz Air has kicked off its 2024-2025 winter season, unveiling a renewed schedule with more than 40 fresh and returning routes across its vast network
Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day
Skiing in Bulgaria's mountain resorts can cost at least 200 BGN per day