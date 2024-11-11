Posters in Belgrade with Trump and Musk Feature North Macedonia on "Greater Serbia" Map
On Monday, posters featuring a map of "Greater Serbia," which includes the Republic of North Macedonia, were put up in central Belgrade. The posters showed the faces of US President-elect Donald Trump and businessman Elon Musk, with a modified version of Trump's campaign slogan – "Make America Great Again" – now reading "Make Serbia Great Again."
The far-right "Nashi" movement, which organized the display, issued a statement emphasizing the need for Serbia to reclaim its historical position in the Balkans and the world. The movement suggested that the actions were meant to address what they see as historical injustices inflicted on Serbia over recent decades.
"Nashi" expressed its support for Trump, praising his efforts to preserve US sovereignty and his opposition to globalist movements. The group's message also included a call for Serbia to regain its "greatness and strength," and for the country to return to territories they claim historically belong to it.
The posters are part of a broader narrative promoted by the movement, which believes that Serbia should restore its influence in the region. Additionally, BGNES reported that the government of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has frequently highlighted its close ties with figures from Trump's inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.
