Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia

Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia. As of 8:00 a.m., the Sofia Inspectorate reported that anti-icing operations are ongoing, with 159 snow removal vehicles actively deployed. Streets and boulevards frequented by city transport, as well as main and district roads, have been treated to prevent icy conditions.

Anti-icing and snow removal measures have been conducted in the neighborhoods of Sredets, Krasno Selo, Ilinden, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Vrabnitsa, Lyulin, Novi Iskar, Pancharevo, and Bankya. Major thoroughfares, including Bulgaria Boulevard, Tsarigradsko Shose, and the southern arc of the Ring Road, have also been treated.

Drivers have noted challenges on the road between Sofia and Pernik, with some reporting difficulties due to vehicles still using summer tires. The municipality of Pernik assured that city roads are well-maintained but urged drivers to switch to winter tires by November 15, the legal deadline.

Meanwhile, the Road Infrastructure Agency confirmed that roads throughout the national road network have been cleared and treated. Efforts are being made to keep traffic manageable despite the adverse weather conditions.