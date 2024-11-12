Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia
Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia. As of 8:00 a.m., the Sofia Inspectorate reported that anti-icing operations are ongoing, with 159 snow removal vehicles actively deployed. Streets and boulevards frequented by city transport, as well as main and district roads, have been treated to prevent icy conditions.
Anti-icing and snow removal measures have been conducted in the neighborhoods of Sredets, Krasno Selo, Ilinden, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Vrabnitsa, Lyulin, Novi Iskar, Pancharevo, and Bankya. Major thoroughfares, including Bulgaria Boulevard, Tsarigradsko Shose, and the southern arc of the Ring Road, have also been treated.
Drivers have noted challenges on the road between Sofia and Pernik, with some reporting difficulties due to vehicles still using summer tires. The municipality of Pernik assured that city roads are well-maintained but urged drivers to switch to winter tires by November 15, the legal deadline.
Meanwhile, the Road Infrastructure Agency confirmed that roads throughout the national road network have been cleared and treated. Efforts are being made to keep traffic manageable despite the adverse weather conditions.
Rain and Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria on November 13
On November 13, precipitation will gradually decrease from the west, but will increase again overnight into Thursday
Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Goals at COP29 in Baku
At the UN climate conference in Baku, world leaders gathered to discuss the urgent need for financial support for developing countries most affected by climate change
Yellow Code Issued for Snowfall in Bulgaria as Authorities Mobilize Snow Plows
In Sofia, preparations for clearing wet snow are underway with 159 snow plows on standby
Snow and Ice Expected in Bulgaria on November 12, Winter Sets In
Winter weather is expected to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it snow and icy conditions across many parts of Bulgaria
Osogovo Mountains See Season’s First Heavy Snowfall as Cold Weather Sweeps Bulgaria
The Osogovo Mountains in Bulgaria have recorded the heaviest snowfall
Cold, Cloudy Week Ahead with Rain and Snow in Bulgaria
The weather in Bulgaria this week will remain cool, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain