Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia @BNR

Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia. As of 8:00 a.m., the Sofia Inspectorate reported that anti-icing operations are ongoing, with 159 snow removal vehicles actively deployed. Streets and boulevards frequented by city transport, as well as main and district roads, have been treated to prevent icy conditions.

Anti-icing and snow removal measures have been conducted in the neighborhoods of Sredets, Krasno Selo, Ilinden, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Vrabnitsa, Lyulin, Novi Iskar, Pancharevo, and Bankya. Major thoroughfares, including Bulgaria Boulevard, Tsarigradsko Shose, and the southern arc of the Ring Road, have also been treated.

Drivers have noted challenges on the road between Sofia and Pernik, with some reporting difficulties due to vehicles still using summer tires. The municipality of Pernik assured that city roads are well-maintained but urged drivers to switch to winter tires by November 15, the legal deadline.

Meanwhile, the Road Infrastructure Agency confirmed that roads throughout the national road network have been cleared and treated. Efforts are being made to keep traffic manageable despite the adverse weather conditions.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, snowfall, traffic

Related Articles:

Key Party Signals Coalition Exit if Sofia Reforms Stall in 2025

|

Yellow Code Issued for Snowfall in Bulgaria as Authorities Mobilize Snow Plows

|

Osogovo Mountains See Season’s First Heavy Snowfall as Cold Weather Sweeps Bulgaria

|

Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

|

Police Prepare for Possible Tensions as Thousands Expected at Sofia Protests

|

Massive Power Outage Hits 10 Sofia Neighborhoods After Substation Fire

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Rain and Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria on November 13

On November 13, precipitation will gradually decrease from the west, but will increase again overnight into Thursday

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Goals at COP29 in Baku

At the UN climate conference in Baku, world leaders gathered to discuss the urgent need for financial support for developing countries most affected by climate change

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 16:07

Yellow Code Issued for Snowfall in Bulgaria as Authorities Mobilize Snow Plows

In Sofia, preparations for clearing wet snow are underway with 159 snow plows on standby

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:11

Snow and Ice Expected in Bulgaria on November 12, Winter Sets In

Winter weather is expected to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it snow and icy conditions across many parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Osogovo Mountains See Season’s First Heavy Snowfall as Cold Weather Sweeps Bulgaria

The Osogovo Mountains in Bulgaria have recorded the heaviest snowfall

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Cold, Cloudy Week Ahead with Rain and Snow in Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria this week will remain cool, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria