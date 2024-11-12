No Stopping Russian Advance After Vuhledar’s Fall, ISW Concedes Miscalculation

Russian forces have recently used their capture of Vuhledar to secure tactical gains south of Kurakhove, bolstering their offensive operations in western Donetsk Oblast aimed at flattening the front line and weakening Ukrainian positions. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) acknowledged in its latest analysis that it had previously misjudged the situation, having earlier assessed that Russian forces would struggle to leverage Vuhledar’s capture for further advances in the region. ISW has now revised that view.

Russian forces are also advancing in the border region between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, with movements reported northwest of Vuhledar and south of Velika Novosilka that could increase pressure on Ukrainian forces in the area. While Russian advances continue at a moderate pace, it remains unlikely that they will achieve rapid mechanized maneuvers capable of encircling Ukrainian positions on a large scale.

On November 11, Ukrainian and Russian sources reported damage to the Kurakhove Reservoir dam, resulting in limited flooding in nearby areas. While both sides disagree on responsibility, Russian forces reportedly struck the dam as early as September, potentially aiming to create prolonged flooding that could aid in surrounding Ukrainian forces near Kurakhovo.

In other developments, Russian forces have gained ground in the Kursk region and near Kremenna and Kurakhove, as Ukrainian forces report new progress in Kursk. Meanwhile, local Russian governments are increasing financial support to veterans, potentially as part of wider efforts to encourage military enlistment.

In a separate incident on November 11, a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in the deaths of four civilians, including three children. Rescue teams extracted the bodies from under the rubble of a residential building hit by the missile, with the youngest victim being under a year old. Emergency services had initially reported finding the bodies of two children before later recovering the body of a third. According to reports from the scene, an entire family, including a mother and her three children, was killed in the attack. Ukrainian authorities have condemned the attack as a tragedy and extended condolences to the affected families.

In Germany, Friedrich Merz, the Christian Democratic Union’s candidate for chancellor, announced in an interview with Stern that, if elected, he would engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the Ukraine conflict, issuing a firm ultimatum. Merz stated he would demand an end to hostilities within 24 hours, warning that Germany would supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles and lift restrictions on their use if Russia did not comply. Merz had previously called for a stricter approach toward Russia and criticized current Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s handling of the conflict.

Merz's potential chancellorship comes as Germany’s political landscape shifts. Chancellor Scholz recently announced a confidence vote in his government, which could lead to early elections in March. Meanwhile, Germany’s minority government, comprised of the Social Democratic Party and the Greens, will need CDU/CSU support to pass legislation until then.

In Paris, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine. The leaders met to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I and discuss strategies for addressing the Ukraine conflict and illegal Channel migration. Elysee Palace released a statement emphasizing the countries’ “unwavering” support for Ukraine, while Downing Street reported that the leaders also discussed how to fortify Ukraine’s defenses for the winter.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has requested permission from France and the UK to use Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles to strike deep within Russian territory, though no final decision has been made. European leaders are currently observing the policy direction of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, who has stated he would end the war in Ukraine swiftly, though specifics remain unclear. Trump’s administration may shift U.S. support for Ukraine, potentially altering the strategies of European allies, many of whom anticipate changes in NATO’s approach under Trump.