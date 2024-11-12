Trump Selects Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Builds Foreign Policy Team

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to appoint Senator Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State, according to sources cited by The New York Times and other U.S. media outlets. Rubio, a 53-year-old Republican senator from Florida, has been reportedly chosen after Trump considered him earlier in the year as a potential running mate. Three sources familiar with Trump’s thinking revealed the choice on Monday (local time).

As Trump prepares to formally take office in January 2025 following his victory over Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, he is building his foreign policy and national security team. Initially, Trump considered Ric Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence, for the Secretary of State role, but Rubio ultimately emerged as the favored candidate.

Known for his firm stance on international affairs, Rubio has advocated a hard line on China and Iran and has voiced support for a “negotiated settlement” to end the war in Ukraine. Although he and Trump were rivals in the 2016 Republican primaries — with Rubio once labeling Trump a “con artist” and Trump responding with the nickname “Little Marco” — their relationship has evolved since then. Rubio, born to Cuban immigrants in Miami, brings experience from his tenure as Speaker of the Florida House and as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he has championed U.S. interventions abroad, including in Libya in 2011. After Trump’s win, Rubio told CNN that the administration’s foreign policy would be “pragmatic,” noting that the U.S. must prepare for increased coordination between adversarial nations like North Korea, Iran, China, and Russia.

Trump is also filling other high-profile positions. He has reportedly asked Republican Senator Mike Waltz from Florida to serve as National Security Adviser. Additionally, Trump named Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican senator, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). According to Politico, Trump described Zeldin as someone who would “make swift deregulatory decisions” while upholding environmental standards to empower American businesses.

Furthermore, Trump’s team announced that Elise Stefanik, a Republican representative, will serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Trump praised Stefanik as an “America First fighter,” describing her as strong, smart, and tenacious in a statement to CNN.

On border control, Trump announced the return of Tom Homan, former acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under his previous administration, as the “Border Czar.” Homan’s role will encompass responsibilities for all national borders, including the southern and northern borders, and maritime and aviation security. Trump shared the announcement on Truth Social, highlighting Homan’s experience with ICE and his dedication to border security.

The president-elect continues to prioritize key roles within his administration, including the Attorney General, CIA Director, White House Counsel, and secretaries of Defense, State, and Homeland Security, according to The New York Times.