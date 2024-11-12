Yellow Code Issued for Snowfall in Bulgaria as Authorities Mobilize Snow Plows

In Sofia, preparations for clearing wet snow are underway with 159 snow plows on standby, according to the Metropolitan Inspectorate’s operational center. Anti-icing measures continue across main boulevards, streets used by public transport, and key intra-district roads.

Snow and ice treatment operations have been active in the districts of Sredets, Krasno Selo, Ilinden, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Lyulin, Vrabnitsa, Novi Iskar, Pancharevo, and Bankya. Major roads, including Bulgaria Blvd., Tsarigradsko Shose, Brussels Blvd., and sections of the Ring Road's southern arc, were also treated, as well as several neighborhood streets in Dragalevtsi, Simeonovo, Ovcha Kupel, and Pavlovo.

Mountain routes from Dragalevtsi to Aleko hut and from Boyana to Zlatni mostove have been sanded and cleared, with public transport stops, subways, and metro station approaches also being maintained. Currently, public transport is operating smoothly on standard routes.

The Sofia Municipality urges drivers to use winter-equipped vehicles and to drive cautiously in these conditions.

Meanwhile, six fatalities and 62 injuries were reported in 45 serious road accidents nationwide in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of the Interior announced. In Sofia alone, two major accidents and 36 minor ones were recorded, resulting in five injuries.

A collision on the Lovech-Troyan road has restricted traffic to a single lane, following a three-car crash that left two women in serious condition. The Lovech region also experienced four major accidents over the past day, leading to three deaths and 11 injuries.

Since the beginning of November, 255 accidents across the country have resulted in 27 deaths and 328 injuries. This year, there have been 6,293 registered road accidents, with 404 fatalities and 7,927 injuries.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for snowfall in 13 regions, including Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia (city and region), Pernik, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Sliven, Stara Zagora, and Plovdiv. Drivers are advised to be cautious as icy conditions may develop, and traffic police remind drivers that winter tires will be mandatory from November 15.