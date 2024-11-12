Yellow Code Issued for Snowfall in Bulgaria as Authorities Mobilize Snow Plows

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:11
Bulgaria: Yellow Code Issued for Snowfall in Bulgaria as Authorities Mobilize Snow Plows Photo: Stella Ivanova

In Sofia, preparations for clearing wet snow are underway with 159 snow plows on standby, according to the Metropolitan Inspectorate’s operational center. Anti-icing measures continue across main boulevards, streets used by public transport, and key intra-district roads.

Snow and ice treatment operations have been active in the districts of Sredets, Krasno Selo, Ilinden, Vitosha, Ovcha Kupel, Lyulin, Vrabnitsa, Novi Iskar, Pancharevo, and Bankya. Major roads, including Bulgaria Blvd., Tsarigradsko Shose, Brussels Blvd., and sections of the Ring Road's southern arc, were also treated, as well as several neighborhood streets in Dragalevtsi, Simeonovo, Ovcha Kupel, and Pavlovo.

Mountain routes from Dragalevtsi to Aleko hut and from Boyana to Zlatni mostove have been sanded and cleared, with public transport stops, subways, and metro station approaches also being maintained. Currently, public transport is operating smoothly on standard routes.

The Sofia Municipality urges drivers to use winter-equipped vehicles and to drive cautiously in these conditions.

Meanwhile, six fatalities and 62 injuries were reported in 45 serious road accidents nationwide in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of the Interior announced. In Sofia alone, two major accidents and 36 minor ones were recorded, resulting in five injuries.

A collision on the Lovech-Troyan road has restricted traffic to a single lane, following a three-car crash that left two women in serious condition. The Lovech region also experienced four major accidents over the past day, leading to three deaths and 11 injuries.

Since the beginning of November, 255 accidents across the country have resulted in 27 deaths and 328 injuries. This year, there have been 6,293 registered road accidents, with 404 fatalities and 7,927 injuries.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for snowfall in 13 regions, including Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia (city and region), Pernik, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Sliven, Stara Zagora, and Plovdiv. Drivers are advised to be cautious as icy conditions may develop, and traffic police remind drivers that winter tires will be mandatory from November 15.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, sofia, accidents

Related Articles:

Key Party Signals Coalition Exit if Sofia Reforms Stall in 2025

The "Spasi Sofia" municipal councilors have stated they will consider leaving the coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) if significant reforms in Sofia’s management aren't achieved in 2025

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:55

Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia

Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife

Crime | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:15

Police Prepare for Possible Tensions as Thousands Expected at Sofia Protests

Between 3,000 and 5,000 people are anticipated to participate in the protests in Sofia

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 08:57

Massive Power Outage Hits 10 Sofia Neighborhoods After Substation Fire

Early this morning, a large area of Sofia experienced a power outage

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 08:54

November 11 Showdown: Multiple Protests to Disrupt Sofia as New Parliament Opens

On November 11, the day of the 51st National Assembly’s inaugural session, Sofia is set to host seven organized demonstrations, mostly concentrated around the Parliament,

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 07:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Rain and Cloudy Skies Across Bulgaria on November 13

On November 13, precipitation will gradually decrease from the west, but will increase again overnight into Thursday

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30

Bulgaria Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Goals at COP29 in Baku

At the UN climate conference in Baku, world leaders gathered to discuss the urgent need for financial support for developing countries most affected by climate change

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 16:07

Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia

Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

Snow and Ice Expected in Bulgaria on November 12, Winter Sets In

Winter weather is expected to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it snow and icy conditions across many parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:37

Osogovo Mountains See Season’s First Heavy Snowfall as Cold Weather Sweeps Bulgaria

The Osogovo Mountains in Bulgaria have recorded the heaviest snowfall

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 15:00

Cold, Cloudy Week Ahead with Rain and Snow in Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria this week will remain cool, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain

Society » Environment | November 11, 2024, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria