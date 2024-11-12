Did "We Continue the Change" Impose Andrey Tsekov as Parliament Speaker Candidate on WCC-DB?

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Did "We Continue the Change" Impose Andrey Tsekov as Parliament Speaker Candidate on WCC-DB?

Yesterday, the "We Continue the Change" party, part of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) successfully pushed forward the candidacy of Andrey Tsekov, former Minister of Regional Development, for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly, Club Z reported. Despite initial expectations that the coalition would re-nominate Atanas Atanasov, leader of "Democrats for Strong Bulgaria" (DSB), which is part of the WCC-DB coalition, the DSB deputies withdrew from the voting process, leading to Tsekov's nomination with 18 votes in favor and 12 against from "Yes Bulgaria."

Atanasov had previously stated his readiness for re-nomination, but the absence of DSB representatives during the vote left the path open for Tsekov. Meanwhile, "Yes Bulgaria," also member of the WCC-DB coalition, argued that the coalition should not propose its own candidate, even though they considered former Minister of Justice Atanas Slavov a strong candidate.

GERB party leader Boyko Borissov, in contrast, proposed Raya Nazaryan for the chairman role. Borissov also suggested that, in the event of a government formed with the participation of WCC-DB, TISP, and BSP, Nazaryan could be replaced by a candidate nominated by the coalition partners.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: We continue the change, Tsekov

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Party 'We Continue the Change' Poised to Join Renew Europe in EP

Valérie Hayer, chairwoman of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 09:23

Survey Reveals GERB's Lead in Bulgarian Elections, Tight Race for Second Place

In the latest sociological study conducted by the "Trend" agency and commissioned by "24 Chasa" media, insights into the potential outcome of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections have emerged

Politics | May 22, 2024, Wednesday // 10:27

Pre-Election Upheaval: 'We Continue the Change' Implicated in Secret Recording Saga

A recent revelation of a clandestine recording involving key figures of the "We Continue the Change" party has sparked turmoil amid the ongoing election campaign in Bulgaria

Politics | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Green Movement Party Announces Split from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria Coalition Ahead of June Elections

The Green Movement party has declared its intention to contest the upcoming June 9 European and national elections outside the framework of the We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition

Politics | April 16, 2024, Tuesday // 08:17

Kiril Petkov and WCC-DB Take Responsibility for Second Term Negotiations

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," has asserted the coalition's readiness to take responsibility for navigating the second mandate to form a government

Politics | March 25, 2024, Monday // 17:34

Kiril Petkov: Next Prime Minister Should Be Mariya Gabriel, Await GERB Talks

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), has announced that the party is anticipating a formal invitation from GERB to discuss the rotation of power

Politics | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Politics: Petkov Announces Growing Support for "Sanitary Cordon" Around Peevski

Kiril Petkov announced that the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction) will support the "sanitary cordon" declaration around Delyan Peevski

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:35

Underfunding and Equipment Deficits: Bulgaria's Air Force Faces Critical Challenges

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has emphasized the need for salary increases for military personnel in order to maintain the country's armed forces

Politics » Defense | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:28

Key Party Signals Coalition Exit if Sofia Reforms Stall in 2025

The "Spasi Sofia" municipal councilors have stated they will consider leaving the coalition with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) if significant reforms in Sofia’s management aren't achieved in 2025

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:55

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and MECH Align on Anti-Corruption, Split on Political Alliances

A meeting between "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) party highlighted alignment on anti-corruption legislation but revealed contrasting views on possible political partnerships for governance

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 14:45

New Round of Coalition Talks: GERB Aims for Unity in the 51st National Assembly

GERB has begun discussions aimed at exploring potential joint political actions within the 51st National Assembly

Politics | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:10

Bulgaria Advances in Visa Waiver Program Talks with US

During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program

Politics » Diplomacy | November 11, 2024, Monday // 16:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria