Bratislav Krastev Wins Balkan Snooker Championship in All-Bulgarian Final

Bratislav Krastev claimed victory at the Balkan Snooker Championship, held at the National Snooker Academy in Sofia, after defeating Velian Dimitrov 5-3 in the final. Krastev, who is also a licensed coach with the World Snooker Association and the current champion of Bulgaria, showcased impressive form, securing the win with two solid breaks of 66 and 52 points.

The final was an all-Bulgarian contest, with Krastev facing Dimitrov, another top player from Bulgaria. In the semi-finals, Krastev triumphed over Romania's Tudor Hitu, winning 4-2. Hitu's performance made him the highest-ranking foreign player in the tournament. Dimitrov, on the other hand, had a dramatic 4-3 victory against Viktor Iliev, who later earned the prize for the highest break of the competition.

This year marks the second consecutive Balkan Championship hosted at Sofia’s National Snooker Academy, with Viktor Iliev being the inaugural champion.