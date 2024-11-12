Unprecedented Toxic Smog Blankets Pakistan and India, Posing Health Crisis

Satellite images reveal alarming levels of toxic smog blanketing eastern Pakistan and northern India, with the dense haze stretching across Punjab province in Pakistan and extending into India, including the capital, New Delhi. These unprecedented levels of pollution have prompted the closure of schools and public spaces in Pakistan, as health concerns for millions grow.

This seasonal air pollution crisis typically worsens during the winter months, when a combination of factors—such as agricultural burning, coal-fired power plants, traffic emissions, and stagnant, windless conditions—contributes to a thick yellow haze. Cold and dry air traps the pollution, preventing it from dissipating as it would under warmer conditions, which leads to further deterioration of air quality.

Over the past week, parts of Punjab, home to over 127 million people, have seen air quality index levels exceed 1,000, far beyond the hazardous threshold of 300. In the city of Multan, the concentration of PM2.5, the smallest and most dangerous airborne pollutant, reached levels more than 110 times the World Health Organization's recommended limit. When inhaled, PM2.5 particles penetrate deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, causing severe health issues such as respiratory diseases, heart conditions, cancer, and cognitive impairments in children.

Hospitals in affected areas have become overwhelmed with patients suffering from respiratory problems. Punjab's health department reported that over 30,000 people have been treated for smog-related illnesses. Health officials have noted an "unprecedented rise" in cases of lung diseases, allergies, and eye and throat irritation, particularly in cities like Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala, where air quality is dangerously low.

In response, the government has imposed several measures to protect public health. Schools and government offices were closed until November 17, and all parks, playgrounds, museums, zoos, and historical sites in 18 districts were shut for ten days. New restrictions, including bans on outdoor activities such as sports, festivals, and dining at outdoor restaurants, have been extended to four districts, including Lahore. Markets and malls must close by 8 p.m., except for essential businesses like pharmacies and gas stations.

Children are particularly vulnerable, as their developing immune systems make them more susceptible to the effects of polluted air. Khuram Gondal, from Save the Children Pakistan, warned that not only are children's educations disrupted, but they also face life-threatening conditions due to poor air quality and rising temperatures. He called for immediate government action to address the pollution and find long-term solutions to the recurring problem.

The environmental crisis has also prompted discussions on regional cooperation. Officials in Punjab have reached out to the Indian government, urging a dialogue on tackling air pollution as a shared concern. Raja Jahangir Anwar, the Secretary for Environment and Climate Change in Punjab, emphasized the need for "climate diplomacy" to address the growing environmental challenges.

Globally, air pollution remains a significant health threat, responsible for 5.1 million deaths annually from fossil fuel-related pollution alone, according to a recent study. The World Health Organization reports that the combined effects of ambient and household air pollution contribute to 6.7 million deaths each year. As climate change intensifies, scientists warn that pollution will worsen, with extreme heat and altered weather patterns exacerbating the spread of harmful pollutants. A report earlier this year revealed record fossil fuel consumption, which has pushed carbon pollution to unprecedented levels.