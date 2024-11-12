Unprecedented Toxic Smog Blankets Pakistan and India, Posing Health Crisis

World | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 08:48
Bulgaria: Unprecedented Toxic Smog Blankets Pakistan and India, Posing Health Crisis

Satellite images reveal alarming levels of toxic smog blanketing eastern Pakistan and northern India, with the dense haze stretching across Punjab province in Pakistan and extending into India, including the capital, New Delhi. These unprecedented levels of pollution have prompted the closure of schools and public spaces in Pakistan, as health concerns for millions grow.

This seasonal air pollution crisis typically worsens during the winter months, when a combination of factors—such as agricultural burning, coal-fired power plants, traffic emissions, and stagnant, windless conditions—contributes to a thick yellow haze. Cold and dry air traps the pollution, preventing it from dissipating as it would under warmer conditions, which leads to further deterioration of air quality.

Over the past week, parts of Punjab, home to over 127 million people, have seen air quality index levels exceed 1,000, far beyond the hazardous threshold of 300. In the city of Multan, the concentration of PM2.5, the smallest and most dangerous airborne pollutant, reached levels more than 110 times the World Health Organization's recommended limit. When inhaled, PM2.5 particles penetrate deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, causing severe health issues such as respiratory diseases, heart conditions, cancer, and cognitive impairments in children.

Hospitals in affected areas have become overwhelmed with patients suffering from respiratory problems. Punjab's health department reported that over 30,000 people have been treated for smog-related illnesses. Health officials have noted an "unprecedented rise" in cases of lung diseases, allergies, and eye and throat irritation, particularly in cities like Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala, where air quality is dangerously low.

In response, the government has imposed several measures to protect public health. Schools and government offices were closed until November 17, and all parks, playgrounds, museums, zoos, and historical sites in 18 districts were shut for ten days. New restrictions, including bans on outdoor activities such as sports, festivals, and dining at outdoor restaurants, have been extended to four districts, including Lahore. Markets and malls must close by 8 p.m., except for essential businesses like pharmacies and gas stations.

Children are particularly vulnerable, as their developing immune systems make them more susceptible to the effects of polluted air. Khuram Gondal, from Save the Children Pakistan, warned that not only are children's educations disrupted, but they also face life-threatening conditions due to poor air quality and rising temperatures. He called for immediate government action to address the pollution and find long-term solutions to the recurring problem.

The environmental crisis has also prompted discussions on regional cooperation. Officials in Punjab have reached out to the Indian government, urging a dialogue on tackling air pollution as a shared concern. Raja Jahangir Anwar, the Secretary for Environment and Climate Change in Punjab, emphasized the need for "climate diplomacy" to address the growing environmental challenges.

Globally, air pollution remains a significant health threat, responsible for 5.1 million deaths annually from fossil fuel-related pollution alone, according to a recent study. The World Health Organization reports that the combined effects of ambient and household air pollution contribute to 6.7 million deaths each year. As climate change intensifies, scientists warn that pollution will worsen, with extreme heat and altered weather patterns exacerbating the spread of harmful pollutants. A report earlier this year revealed record fossil fuel consumption, which has pushed carbon pollution to unprecedented levels.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Punjab, Pakistan, India, toxic

Related Articles:

Quetta Railway Station Blast: 16 Dead, 30 Injured in Suspected Suicide Attack

At least 16 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning

World | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:10

Bulgaria and India to Expand Trade and Investment Relations, Mark 70 Years of Diplomacy

At a recent meeting, Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Petko Nikolov and India’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Sanjay Rana, discussed advancing Bulgaria and India’s economic cooperation

Politics » Diplomacy | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 15:03

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as India and Canada Expel Diplomats Over Nijjar's Killing

India and Canada are currently facing a significant diplomatic crisis following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

World | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 12:44

Days of Indian Culture in Bulgaria: 13 - 16 August 2024

In the context of celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bulgaria, the “Days of Indian Culture” will be presented in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 17:31

Modi Criticizes Terrorism, Addresses Ukraine Children's Hospital Strike in Talks with Putin

During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the tragic issue of child casualties in conflicts

World | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 18:41

Ukraine's Zelensky Slams Modi-Putin Meeting as 'Crushing Blow'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Car Plows Into Crowd in Zhuhai, Leaving 35 Dead and Dozens Injured

At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured when a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a sports center in Zhuhai, South China

World | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 17:42

Opposition Rallies in Abkhazia Against Russian Property Rights Deal Amid Arrests

Unrest has erupted in Abkhazia, where tensions are escalating over an upcoming vote to ratify an agreement granting Russia the right to own property

World » Russia | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:48

A New U.S.-Europe Trade War? ECB Warns of Economic Shockwaves Ahead

The European Central Bank has raised concerns that protectionist policies from the incoming U.S. administration could stifle global economic growth, urging Europe

World » EU | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Posters in Belgrade with Trump and Musk Feature North Macedonia on "Greater Serbia" Map

On Monday, posters featuring a map of "Greater Serbia," which includes the Republic of North Macedonia, were put up in central Belgrade

World » Southeast Europe | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 11:28

No Stopping Russian Advance After Vuhledar’s Fall, ISW Concedes Miscalculation

Russian forces have recently used their capture of Vuhledar to secure tactical gains south of Kurakhove

World » Ukraine | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:32

Trump Selects Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Builds Foreign Policy Team

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to appoint Senator Marco Rubio as the next Secretary of State

World | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 09:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria