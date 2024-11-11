Massive Russian-North Korean Force Gears Up for Kursk Offensive: At Least 50,000 Troops

The Russian military has assembled a significant force of 50,000 soldiers, including over 10,000 North Korean troops, as preparations are underway for a major offensive aimed at reclaiming territory seized by Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region. This new development has raised concerns among U.S. and Ukrainian officials who expect the assault to occur soon. Russian forces have been gradually reclaiming the area through missile strikes and artillery, although they have yet to launch a large-scale offensive.

The North Korean troops, currently training alongside Russian forces in western Kursk, are expected to play a central role in the upcoming attack. U.S. officials say the troops are equipped with Russian supplies, including machine guns, sniper rifles, and anti-tank weapons. While Russia has been training them in basic infantry tactics and trench clearing, it remains unclear how involved North Korean leadership will allow their forces to be in direct combat.

North Korea's military has not participated in ground combat for decades, but the troops deployed are considered some of the best, coming from the elite 11th Corps, which specializes in special operations. Ukrainian officials are bracing for the attack, believing that the North Korean troops, despite their lack of recent combat experience, could make a significant impact due to their physical condition and discipline. The presence of these troops is seen as a major escalation in the conflict after more than two years of war.

While the Russian and North Korean forces may face heavy casualties, especially considering Ukraine’s effective use of artillery and drone strikes, U.S. military experts anticipate that the offensive will be a difficult undertaking for both sides. Despite these challenges, officials warn that if Russia gains momentum, it could push deeper into Ukrainian territory, with potential support from North Korean reinforcements.

In exchange for sending troops, North Korea is reportedly expecting to receive advanced rocket and missile technology from Russia, as well as diplomatic support. Ukrainian officials also suggest that the North Koreans may be using this opportunity to battle-harden their soldiers and learn new tactics. It is unclear whether additional reinforcements will be sent, but some U.S. officials predict that North Korea could provide as many as 15,000 additional soldiers per month.

As Russia struggles to meet its recruitment goals, particularly due to mounting casualties, the North Korean soldiers have become an increasingly vital part of Moscow's war effort. While U.S. analysts believe that North Korea’s troop contribution could be a regular flow of reinforcements, the full impact of their involvement remains uncertain. Ukrainian intelligence, however, suggests that as many as 100,000 North Korean troops could eventually be sent to support Russia in the conflict.