Netherlands to Reinstate Border Controls Soon

World » EU | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 08:13
The Dutch government has confirmed that it will implement new border controls starting December 9. This decision, announced by Asylum Minister Marjolein Faber on Monday, is aimed at curbing "irregular migration and human trafficking." These checks, which will be conducted by the Marechaussee, the Dutch military branch responsible for border policing, will remain in effect for six months.

Although the number of asylum applications has dropped in recent months, the government cited an increase in asylum seekers as the reason for introducing the measure. Under EU rules, temporary border controls can only be reinstated in cases of urgent or unforeseen circumstances.

Faber emphasized that while the policy will limit the free movement of people and goods, the government intends to minimize disruptions to economic activity and daily commuting. She also mentioned that no additional personnel will be assigned to the border checks, which will primarily involve spot inspections.

This move is part of a broader trend of increased border controls across several EU countries, including Germany and France, to tackle illegal immigration and terrorism. The Dutch government has informed Brussels and other EU member states of the decision and is adhering to the required four-week notice period before enforcement begins. To minimize the impact on regular travel and trade, airport inspections will focus on high-risk flights.

Tags: Dutch, border, EU

