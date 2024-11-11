Is the EU Preparing to Send Troops to Ukraine

Bulgaria: Is the EU Preparing to Send Troops to Ukraine

There will be no European Union troops sent to Ukraine at this time, according to a statement by Peter Stano, spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS). He emphasized that no decision has been made regarding the deployment of EU forces to Ukraine, regardless of the role or mandate they would have.

Stano noted that while the EU currently operates a military training mission outside of Ukraine, discussions are ongoing about whether part of its mandate could be extended to the country. However, he made it clear that no final decision has been made yet.

The EU’s stance on Ukraine remains firm, with the position reiterated by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during his visit to Ukraine and at last week's informal European Council in Budapest. Stano reaffirmed that the EU’s approach to Ukraine is well-established and remains unchanged.

In terms of military support, the EU has provided Ukraine with over 980,000 artillery shells and aims to surpass the 1 million mark by the end of the year, according to Borrell. While the EU had initially planned to deliver 1 million 155mm rounds by March 2025, production delays have caused the timeline to shift. Despite this, Borrell expressed confidence that the target could still be met by the year's end.

Additionally, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala confirmed that Prague has already delivered 500,000 shells through its own efforts, a significant contribution towards the EU’s overall goal.

