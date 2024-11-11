Snow and Ice Expected in Bulgaria on November 12, Winter Sets In

Winter weather is expected to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it snow and icy conditions across many parts of Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A yellow code warning for snow and ice has been issued for 10 regions, including Sofia, where the first snow of the season is anticipated.

On Tuesday, light showers are expected across most of the country, with the precipitation turning to snow in the higher regions of Western Bulgaria, the Pre-Balkans, and Ludogorie. Areas above 700-800 meters will likely see a thin layer of snow. As temperatures continue to drop, the minimum will range between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius, with Sofia seeing around 1 degree. Atmospheric pressure will remain stable.

The weather in the southwestern regions will be mostly dry with longer periods of sunshine. A weak north wind will blow across the country, becoming moderate in the east. Maximum temperatures will vary between 4 and 10 degrees in most regions, while the southwestern parts may see temperatures rise to 12 degrees. In Sofia, the temperature will hover around 6 degrees.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy with some fog and snow in certain areas. The wind will be moderate to strong, coming from the southwest. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach about 4 degrees, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to minus 1 degree.

On Monday, snow was already recorded in southwestern Bulgaria, with some areas receiving up to 15 centimeters of snow. The Osogovo ski center near Kyustendil was particularly affected, while areas around Bobovdol village and Shatrovo also saw snowfall. Although snow fell in Blagoevgrad early in the morning, it didn’t accumulate.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued the yellow warning for snowfall and ice in the regions of Montana, Vratsa, Sofia, Pernik, parts of Lovech, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Sliven. The warning highlights the risk of icy road surfaces in these areas.

Along the coast, the weather will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain, while the wind will be moderate and coming from the east-northeast. Temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees, and the sea water temperature will vary between 14 and 16 degrees. Waves will reach around 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

As the weather changes, snow may continue to accumulate in higher altitudes, especially where snow cover has already formed. With temperatures continuing to dip, Bulgaria is bracing for its first significant winter weather.