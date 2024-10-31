Bulgaria Advances in Visa Waiver Program Talks with US

During a meeting with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Adam Hunter, Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev discussed Bulgaria's progress towards joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The Prime Minister highlighted the significant advancements Bulgaria has made recently, particularly in addressing the still high visa refusal rate. He emphasized that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry is actively running a special information campaign to reduce the number of refusals and improve the process.

Glavchev also mentioned that a working group has been established to expedite efforts related to the visa issue. He reiterated that the government remains committed to meeting the program’s criteria, which are defined by U.S. law, and that Bulgaria will continue to strive to fulfill all necessary requirements. He also emphasized the importance of adhering to constitutional and legal frameworks, as well as the government's steadfast commitment to fighting corruption.

In the meeting, Acting Assistant Secretary Hunter acknowledged the progress Bulgaria has made in meeting the requirements for the VWP, but noted that further steps are needed. He pointed out that Bulgaria must continue to reduce the visa refusal rate to meet the necessary threshold for eligibility, while also addressing security and technical requirements. Hunter emphasized that Bulgaria's entry into the VWP would benefit both countries and expressed the U.S.'s eagerness to welcome Bulgaria into the program once all criteria are met.

The U.S. Embassy in Sofia and DHS are committed to supporting Bulgaria's efforts to reach the VWP designation, and Prime Minister Glavchev reaffirmed that the partnership between Bulgaria and the United States remains strong, with a focus on mutual benefits. The meeting also touched on other priorities of the Bulgarian government, including upholding the rule of law and conducting professional elections, such as those held on October 27, which were praised by international observers from PACE.