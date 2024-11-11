Reports indicate that the Ternovskaya dam, situated west of Kurakhove in Ukraine's Donetsk region, was destroyed moments ago, according to the "Донбас Оперативний" (Donbas Operativniy) Telegram channel. Information on the explosion near Kurakhove has been circulating on local social media, with reports that the dam breach has led to rising waters flooding nearby areas.

There are reports that the Ukrainians have destroyed the Ternovskaya dam of the Kurakhovo reservoir. This will cause major flooding in the area. pic.twitter.com/kiupwfOWkm — ayden (@squatsons) November 11, 2024

As per information from Frontline Monitor, it seems the affected region is expected to experience significant flooding along the Vovcha River, particularly impacting territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Local officials have ordered an immediate evacuation for residents in several downstream communities. Meanwhile, the sole remaining supply route to Kurakhove has become impassable.

Currently, there has been no official acknowledgment of the incident from either Ukrainian or Russian authorities.

The Ternovskaya Reservoir is located in a village, on the western edge of the Kurakhove Reservoir, with the dam spanning the Vovcha River.

Earlier reports on the same day indicated that Russian forces were initiating an encirclement of Kurakhove, which sits on the reservoir’s bank and is one of the largest urban areas in southwestern Donbas. Gaining control of Kurakhove would enable Russian troops to advance further westward toward Bogatyr and Velika Novoselka. Ukrainian defense analysts regard Kurakhove as a crucial stronghold for the AFU’s southwestern defenses near Donetsk.

WSJ: Ukrainians have dismantled the Kurakhovo thermal power plant for spare parts



Ukrainian electricians have been keeping the power plant in the Ukrainian-controlled town of Kurakhovo running since the beginning of the year. But after Russia began advancing, they were ordered… pic.twitter.com/U0GjoUIR1W — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 11, 2024

According to Russian news outlets, including pravda.ru, Ukrainian forces may have deliberately destroyed the Ternovskaya dam to slow down Russian advancements. The “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” Telegram channel echoed this, suggesting the dam breach was an intentional act by the AFU to impede Russian movement in the area.