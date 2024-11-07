Cyberattack in Bucharest: Hackers Steal Personal Data of 200,000 Residents

Romania Poised for Schengen Land Border Access by Spring 2025, Says Prime Minister
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced today that a decision regarding Romania's entry into the Schengen Area
Nearly 200,000 residents of Sector 5 in Bucharest have had their personal data stolen by hackers, who have reportedly put it up for sale, according to Digi24. The cyberattack occurred on October 26, and the hackers accessed sensitive information such as ID numbers, names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers from the city's official website.
This stolen data could be exploited for various illegal purposes, including opening bank accounts, taking out loans in the victims' names, ordering goods or services online, or even creating forged documents. The hackers attempted to negotiate a ransom with the Bucharest City Hall, demanding five million dollars, but Mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone refused to meet their demands, stating he would not give in to such threats.
The authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the matter. At the same time, specialized personnel from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Directorate, are conducting thorough security checks to address the breach.
Bucharest is divided into six administrative sectors, each managed by its own mayor and local council.
