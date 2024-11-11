Tom Homan to Lead U.S. Border Security as Trump's New "Border Czar"

Trump Appoints Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador
US President-elect Donald Trump has named Elise Stefanik as his choice for US Ambassador to the United Nations
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, has appointed Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as the nation’s “Border Czar.” Homan will oversee various border control responsibilities, including security at the Southern and Northern borders, as well as maritime and aviation security. Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, expressing confidence in Homan’s abilities.
Trump emphasized that Homan was the best candidate to manage the country’s borders, claiming that he would lead efforts on deporting illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin. During his presidential campaign, Trump pledged to carry out the largest deportation program in U.S. history, vowing to remove all illegal immigrants from the country.
Homan, who previously served as the public face of Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies, was quoted in a recent CBS interview saying that “families could be deported together,” referring to Trump’s promises on mass deportations. Before his retirement in 2018, Homan led ICE through some of its most controversial policies, including the detention of immigrant children, and was a vocal advocate for stricter immigration enforcement.
While Homan never went through Senate confirmation, he served as the acting director of ICE from the start of Trump’s administration. He had been deputy in line for the role and was temporarily appointed to lead the agency.
There will be no European Union troops sent to Ukraine at this time
Reports indicate that the Ternovskaya dam, situated west of Kurakhove in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Nearly 200,000 residents of Sector 5 in Bucharest have had their personal data stolen by hackers
An air alert was issued across Ukraine this morning following the launch of cruise missiles by Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers
Dutch police detained over 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Sunday in Amsterdam after they defied a ban on protests
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023