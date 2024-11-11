Cold, Cloudy Week Ahead with Rain and Snow in Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria this week will remain cool, with mostly cloudy skies and some rain. On Monday, rain is expected across northern and eastern parts of the country, while light snow could fall in the isolated areas of the Balkans and in the mountains along the western border. By evening and into Tuesday afternoon, snowfall is likely in the higher valleys of Western Bulgaria, including the Sofia field, though no significant accumulation is anticipated. Meanwhile, central, southern, and southwestern Bulgaria will experience patchy cloud cover. Daily temperatures during the first two days of the week will range between 5-10°C, reaching up to 12°C in regions with more sunshine.

The weather will remain cloudy through Thursday, with intermittent rain showers. Daily maximum temperatures will hover between 6 and 11°C, with some areas possibly experiencing heavier rainfall on Thursday. Weather models suggest a potential influx of cold air from the north, which could bring steady snowfall to Western and Northern Bulgaria, although this is still uncertain.

From Friday through Sunday, the weather will remain variable, with isolated light precipitation and intervals of sunshine. Warmer air will begin to break through, leading to morning fog in some areas. Temperatures will rise during the weekend, reaching between 10 and 15°C. Following this cold spell, Bulgaria may experience a brief "gypsy" summer, with warmer temperatures expected next week. Between November 18 and 24, daytime temperatures are expected to reach around or slightly above 20°C in some regions, although clouds and potential rain are forecast around November 20-21.