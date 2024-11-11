Wild Peevski: Cowards, Come to the Cordons So I Can See You! The President's Time Is Up!

Delyan Peevski, leader of "DPS-New Beginning," addressed his supporters outside of Bulgaria's parliament with a defiant message during a speech, expressing pride in their stance and determination to defend their rights. He rejected accusations from some political figures who referred to his group as non-existent, stating, "We are not phantoms. We are our family, my family—DPS."

In a fiery moment, Peevski challenged his critics, shouting from the podium, "Come to the cordons so I can see you, cowards!" He implied that his opponents were not courageous enough to confront him and his supporters directly (conveniently not mentioning the hunters of police officers protecting him and his supporters), adding, "Do you know now that they are sitting in this hall with broken hearts?" Peevski warned his adversaries, assuring them that DPS would remain composed but resolute.

Peevski also criticized President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova, accusing them of aligning with "pack thieves" and undermining Bulgaria. He expressed regret for having supported Radev's first term, calling him a "narcissistic being" who only cared about money. Peevski also promised that if Radev continued in his position, the DPS would take action and "enter the presidency" in the future.

The DPS leader was unapologetic about his stance, emphasizing that his party would never allow itself to be trampled again. He vowed to protect his supporters' rights through all available democratic means, pledging his life to the cause of securing a future for them as citizens of a "European Bulgaria." He also warned that any further disrespect from opponents would prompt a strong response.

In his remarks, Peevski expressed his determination to stand firm against what he described as political betrayal. He criticized the efforts of certain groups, such as WCC-DB, and made clear that he would no longer cooperate with those who he believed had betrayed the interests of his party.

"I'm just waiting to see what kind of assembly they will make to sit on Borissov's lap. The whole group Niki, Miki. I was done with these people when I found out that they wanted to end GERB. I will have nothing to do with these people."

He concluded by reaffirming his loyalty to his supporters, promising to defend them at all costs.