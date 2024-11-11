Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia
A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife. The incident occurred on November 4, 2024, in their home, where the man used a model knife to attack his wife, causing injuries to her face and body. As a result, the woman lost a significant amount of blood and sustained two medium injuries.
The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings against the man, who faces charges under Article 131, paragraph 1 in conjunction with Article 129, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code. This offense carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison. The man has been detained for up to 72 hours while the investigation continues.
A supervising prosecutor requested that the Sofia District Court impose a detention in custody on the accused. The court agreed, citing concerns that he might commit another crime or attempt to flee. As a result, the man has been sentenced to permanent arrest.
The decision made by the Sofia District Court can be appealed at the Sofia City Court. Investigations into the case are ongoing.
Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive
Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova
Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity
A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and
Man Detained in Sofia for Assault Leaving Woman with Knocked-Out Teeth
A 24-year-old man has been detained in Sofia for allegedly assaulting a woman
Drunken Teen Encouraged by Father Arrested After Dangerous Plovdiv Car Chase
In Plovdiv, a 16-year-old boy without a driver’s license engaged in a high-speed pursuit with the police, reaching speeds of up to 170 km/h
Body of Woman Discovered in Sofia's Mladost District
In Sofia's "Mladost" district, a woman's body was discovered near an apartment building
Bulgarian Authorities Bust Cybercrime and Money Laundering Group in Plovdiv
An organized crime group that specialized in computer crimes and money laundering has been dismantled following an operation by police in Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Pleven.