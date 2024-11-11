Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

Crime | November 11, 2024, Monday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife. The incident occurred on November 4, 2024, in their home, where the man used a model knife to attack his wife, causing injuries to her face and body. As a result, the woman lost a significant amount of blood and sustained two medium injuries.

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings against the man, who faces charges under Article 131, paragraph 1 in conjunction with Article 129, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code. This offense carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison. The man has been detained for up to 72 hours while the investigation continues.

A supervising prosecutor requested that the Sofia District Court impose a detention in custody on the accused. The court agreed, citing concerns that he might commit another crime or attempt to flee. As a result, the man has been sentenced to permanent arrest.

The decision made by the Sofia District Court can be appealed at the Sofia City Court. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cuts, sofia, man, wife, knife

Related Articles:

Police Prepare for Possible Tensions as Thousands Expected at Sofia Protests

|

Massive Power Outage Hits 10 Sofia Neighborhoods After Substation Fire

|

November 11 Showdown: Multiple Protests to Disrupt Sofia as New Parliament Opens

|

Sofia Municipality Plans 302 Million Leva for Cleanliness and Waste Management in 2025

|

Man Detained in Sofia for Assault Leaving Woman with Knocked-Out Teeth

|

Sofia Implements Winter Vehicle Ban to Combat Pollution

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive

Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova

Crime | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:20

Bulgarian Citizen Assaulted by Police in North Macedonia Over National Identity

A Bulgarian citizen in Skopje, Borche Natsevski, was assaulted by two police officers reportedly due to his Bulgarian identity and

Crime | November 4, 2024, Monday // 10:52

Man Detained in Sofia for Assault Leaving Woman with Knocked-Out Teeth

A 24-year-old man has been detained in Sofia for allegedly assaulting a woman

Crime | November 1, 2024, Friday // 15:49

Drunken Teen Encouraged by Father Arrested After Dangerous Plovdiv Car Chase

In Plovdiv, a 16-year-old boy without a driver’s license engaged in a high-speed pursuit with the police, reaching speeds of up to 170 km/h

Crime | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:12

Body of Woman Discovered in Sofia's Mladost District

In Sofia's "Mladost" district, a woman's body was discovered near an apartment building

Crime | October 28, 2024, Monday // 11:17

Bulgarian Authorities Bust Cybercrime and Money Laundering Group in Plovdiv

An organized crime group that specialized in computer crimes and money laundering has been dismantled following an operation by police in Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Pleven.

Crime | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 13:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria