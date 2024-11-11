Man Detained After Inflicting Multiple Cuts on His Wife in Sofia

A 36-year-old man from Sofia has been detained after allegedly inflicting multiple cuts on his wife. The incident occurred on November 4, 2024, in their home, where the man used a model knife to attack his wife, causing injuries to her face and body. As a result, the woman lost a significant amount of blood and sustained two medium injuries.

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings against the man, who faces charges under Article 131, paragraph 1 in conjunction with Article 129, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code. This offense carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison. The man has been detained for up to 72 hours while the investigation continues.

A supervising prosecutor requested that the Sofia District Court impose a detention in custody on the accused. The court agreed, citing concerns that he might commit another crime or attempt to flee. As a result, the man has been sentenced to permanent arrest.

The decision made by the Sofia District Court can be appealed at the Sofia City Court. Investigations into the case are ongoing.