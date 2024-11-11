Bulgaria: Tensions Flare as Peevski and Radev Respond to Alleged Political Project

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS-New Beginning, claimed today that a new political party is being formed within the presidency, with Krum Zarkov at its helm. Zarkov, a former deputy of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), has also served as justice minister and is the son of journalist Anna Zarkova. Peevski's remarks led him to describe President Rumen Radev's potential political project as "illegitimate," even though Radev has yet to publicly announce such a move. Analysts suggest that such a party could significantly alter the political landscape in Bulgaria.

On the other hand, Peevski commented on Boyko Borissov’s proposal for a government coalition involving GERB, WCC-DB, BSP, and TISP, excluding DPS-New Beginning, APS, MECH, and Revival. "As the leader of the first party, Borissov has the right to invite anyone he sees fit," Peevski remarked.

In response, President Radev mocked Peevski's claims about the new party. Speaking before the start of the 51st National Assembly, Radev joked, "We just had coffee together, and I’m running to congratulate him," referencing Zarkov. The president emphasized the importance of the new parliament's first task – the election of its speaker. Radev stressed that forming a stable government is crucial for the country at this time.

The president reiterated his support for any efforts to uphold the rule of law and ensure the formation of a regular government. He also highlighted the significant role of parliament, stating that the responsibility for forming a government lies with the first political force. When asked about the potential for a regular cabinet, Radev expressed cautious optimism about the election of the speaker and the developments in the parliament.