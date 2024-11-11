Challenges and Hope for Bulgaria’s 51st National Assembly as Deputies Take Oath (UPDATED)

The newly elected 51st National Assembly of Bulgaria convened with the registration of 234 deputies. Silvi Kirilov, from the "There Is Such a People" (TISP) party, opened the session with a speech acknowledging the complex and dynamic political landscape both domestically and internationally. He emphasized the need for sober analysis of the country's political, economic, and social challenges. Kirilov expressed optimism, stating that the Bulgarian parliament could overcome the difficulties if political parties prioritize the national interest over narrow partisan goals. He concluded with confidence in the parliament's ability to make pragmatic decisions, wishing the 51st National Assembly success.

Toma Bikov, a member of GERB, addressed the session, emphasizing that the recent elections had reshaped Bulgaria’s political system. He noted that GERB remained the dominant force and that forming a stable government without the party would be impossible. He made it clear that GERB was ready to seek support and make necessary compromises but would not accept any attempt to undermine the voters' will. Bikov also reiterated GERB's position on governance, proposing a regular government with a four-year mandate and clear responsibility.

Nikolai Denkov of WCC-DB warned that, for the first time in 35 years, democracy in Bulgaria was at risk. He linked this danger to the attacks on the country’s democratic foundations, highlighting the control over elections and political institutions for selfish purposes. Denkov criticized the actions of Peevski and Borissov, claiming their aim was to downplay the electoral violations and pressure lawmakers and citizens into accepting the situation.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," addressed the assembly, saying, "Dear fellow citizens, we must all prioritize being Bulgarians above all else. Let's reflect on the outcome of the October 27 elections. Nearly 1 million of you either sold your vote or were manipulated into voting, either by local power brokers or criminal groups operating within Parliament. Another 4 million of you chose not to vote, indicating a lack of interest in Bulgaria's future. I would like to thank the 325,000 supporters of 'Revival,' as it is on their efforts that the fight for Bulgaria's renewal rests."

"DPS - New Beginning" deputies did not address the parliament and left the building, with the leader, Delyan Peevski, instead stepping out to speak with some of the protesters outside.

Atanas Zafirov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) remarked, "Dear colleagues, many of you have stubbornly clung to your own version of the truth—some of you didn’t even speak. Your stance is driven by the fear of losing your voter base, without considering the broader interests of the Bulgarian people. This is what is pushing people back into the streets. I call it party selfishness, and you all claim that we must put an end to it. For us, ending party selfishness means that each of us should be willing to make some personal sacrifices for the common good, and the common good is unity. Corruption is the absolute boundary—an issue that cannot be ignored or dismissed. If we head to new elections, what exactly will we achieve?"

Jevdet Chakarov from the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (Dogan faction) expressed his concern during the first session of the 51st National Assembly, highlighting the challenges the country is facing. He pointed to the ongoing economic crisis, low living standards, and political instability, all of which complicate the formation of a stable government. Additionally, Chakarov emphasized the widespread public mistrust following the October 27 elections, citing serious legal violations, falsifications, and corporate vote manipulation. He reiterated the party's support for a declaration from WCC-DB to isolate Delyan Peevski, viewing it as a step toward restoring the rule of law and reducing the influence of oligarchic interests. Chakarov also proposed the creation of a temporary commission to investigate Peevski's role in the Corporate Commercial Bank and the Bulgarian Development Bank failures and his influence on the judiciary.

Stanislav Balabanov of TISP criticized the political, financial, and social turmoil in the country, stating that the nation is in a state of complete chaos, with most institutions collapsing. He argued that while the country's problems, such as healthcare and education reforms, and the demographic crisis, should be the focus, the political agenda is instead dominated by power struggles over who controls key institutions. Balabanov lamented that the political decisions being made are not addressing the real issues but rather are part of a broader effort to consolidate power.

Radostin Vasilev from MECH thanked the 112,000 Bulgarian citizens who supported his party in the recent elections. However, he expressed regret over the widespread vote manipulation, which he believes undermined the legitimacy of the elections and, by extension, the legitimacy of the current parliament.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed hope for a regular and stable government to resolve the political crisis. He distanced himself from the ongoing coalition negotiations, stating that the formation of coalitions was not his responsibility. When asked about the protests in Sofia, Glavchev acknowledged the right to protest, as long as it did not disturb others.

The election of the new Speaker of the Parliament remains uncertain, with several parties nominating candidates. GERB has proposed Raya Nazaryan, while "Revival" has put forward Petar Petrov. "BSP - United Left" nominated Natalia Kiselova, an expert in constitutional law. There is also speculation whether Silvi Kirilov will be nominated for Speaker by "There Is Such a People." Meanwhile, MECH, DPS - New Beginning, and APS have not put forward any candidates for the position.

The session took place amidst seven protests in Sofia, the majority of which were concentrated in the so-called triangle of power.