World | November 11, 2024, Monday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Trump Appoints Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Elise Stefanik as his choice for US Ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik, a 40-year-old congresswoman from New York, has long been a strong ally of Trump and played a key role in fundraising for his campaign.

In addition to this appointment, Trump has selected Tom Howman, the former director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to take charge of border security. Howman will be responsible for securing not only the southern border with Mexico but also the northern border, as well as overseeing maritime and aviation security. Known for his hardline stance on immigration, Howman has previously expressed his intention to lead what he called the "largest deportation force" in US history.

Meanwhile, Trump has been working diligently to assemble his team, meeting with potential candidates for various key positions after the election. On Wednesday, the US Senate will elect a new leader, with Florida Senator Rick Scott emerging as the frontrunner. Scott, re-elected for another six-year term, has the backing of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has supported Trump both financially and personally.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed strong support for Trump, stating that Serbia is the most supportive country in Europe of the incoming US leader. In an Instagram post following a conversation with Trump, Vucic expressed hope that Trump would visit Europe, noting that the two had an "excellent" and "meaningful" discussion. Vucic also mentioned he had a preferred candidate in the US election, though he did not reveal their name. Trump's team has had a positive relationship with Vucic, although the administration has faced criticism in Kosovo for its role in brokering a Serbian-Kosovo "normalization agreement," which is still in its early stages. Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has also been involved in business interests in Serbia.

