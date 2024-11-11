Borissov Proposes Government Without DPS, Kostadinov Pushes for Coalition Excluding GERB

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, suggested that a government in Bulgaria could be formed without the involvement of DPS - New Beginning (Peevski faction), the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (Dogan facgtion), "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), or "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH). He emphasized that these parties are ideologically different, and he believes that a coalition government could be formed with the remaining parties, including GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and "There Is Such a People" (TISP). According to Borissov, the election of the Speaker of Parliament is only the beginning of negotiations, and he has already prepared to sign a coalition agreement with these parties to avoid unstable majorities.

Borissov further stressed that only he, as the leader of GERB, could manage such a government, describing it not as a favor to him, but as a self-sacrifice given the country’s 18 billion debt.

"Such a government can only be managed by me - to protect it from the influence of countries that will try to form a cabinet from other parties", declared Borissov on the sidelines of the parliament.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, stated that a government without GERB, Peevski, and Dogan is mathematically possible. However, he also acknowledged that such a government would be unstable. He argued that the only viable stable government option would involve "Revival" and suggested that if WCC-DB truly wanted to isolate GERB and DPS, they would need to support "Revival". He also commented on the protests in front of the National Assembly, accusing certain political figures, like Peevski, of orchestrating the demonstrations, which he described as a farce and a disgraceful spectacle.

Meanwhile, Ivelin Mihailov, the founder of the "Greatness" (Velichie) party, which narrowly missed out on entering parliament, expressed his intent to protest the legitimacy of the newly formed National Assembly. He vowed to continue efforts to inform the public about the illegitimacy of the parliament and to hold accountable those deputies who recognized its legitimacy. His supporters gathered in front of parliament to voice their discontent.