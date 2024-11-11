Ukraine Under Siege: Russian Missile and Drone Strikes Spark Widespread Air Alerts

World » UKRAINE | November 11, 2024, Monday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Ukraine Under Siege: Russian Missile and Drone Strikes Spark Widespread Air Alerts

An air alert was issued across Ukraine this morning following the launch of cruise missiles by Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers. Eight of these aircraft were tracked flying from the Caspian Sea toward Ukraine. The air alert, which had been in place since 6:25 AM local time, was prompted by both the missile launches and the presence of MiG-31K jets, which can carry the deadly Dagger missiles.

The western regions of Ukraine were not affected by the alert, while the rest of the country, including Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad, were under threat. Ukrainian forces have been fighting off a series of attacks, including Shahed-type drones, which have been a regular occurrence in the night. Although Ukrainian air defenses shot down numerous drones, the exact number of intercepted missiles and drones remains unclear.

Reports later confirmed the destruction caused by Russian airstrikes, which killed at least five people, including five children, and injured 19 others. Four of the fatalities occurred in Mykolaiv, with the other in Zaporizhzhia, where a residential building was demolished. Explosions were heard in Kyiv early this morning, and parts of the capital were left without electricity.

The night also saw mass drone launches across Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defenses detecting 145 Russian air targets coming from Crimea and regions like Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Bryansk. A significant portion of the drones was shot down, though some remained in the air, with others veering toward Moldova, Belarus, and Russia.

This series of attacks coincided with a statement from European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who emphasized that regardless of any future peace deal, Russia would be held accountable for the war crimes committed during the conflict in Ukraine. Borrell, on a visit to Chernihiv Oblast, stressed that peace must be both just and lasting, warning against ending the war hastily without responsibility. He pointed out that the war's end must be based on accountability for those involved in the atrocities, particularly the Russian forces responsible for the suffering of Ukrainian civilians. Borrell, who has prioritized European aid to Ukraine during his tenure, also noted that the situation remains uncertain with the upcoming transition of U.S. leadership, with President Biden still having two months to influence decisions before the inauguration of Donald Trump.

In the meantime, Ukraine continues to face relentless attacks from Russia, which have caused widespread devastation across the country.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, missile, drone, Russian

Related Articles:

Is the EU Preparing to Send Troops to Ukraine

There will be no European Union troops sent to Ukraine at this time

World » EU | November 11, 2024, Monday // 17:27

Massive Flooding Unleashed as Ukrainian Dam Explodes Near Kurakhove

Reports indicate that the Ternovskaya dam, situated west of Kurakhove in Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Trump Warns Putin Over Ukraine War in First Call Since Election Win

In an escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, both countries reportedly launched waves of attack drones in recent days

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2024, Monday // 08:50

US to Send 500+ Interceptor Missiles to Ukraine as Russian Attacks Escalate

The United States is set to deliver over 500 interceptor missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:26

EU Extends Military Support Mission for Ukraine, Adds EUR 409 Million Budget

The European Council has extended the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine

World » EU | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:07

Erdogan: Trump’s Will Can End the War in Ukraine Quickly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine could be resolved swiftly if the United States

World » Ukraine | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Massive Flooding Unleashed as Ukrainian Dam Explodes Near Kurakhove

Reports indicate that the Ternovskaya dam, situated west of Kurakhove in Ukraine's Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2024, Monday // 14:00

Trump Warns Putin Over Ukraine War in First Call Since Election Win

In an escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, both countries reportedly launched waves of attack drones in recent days

World » Ukraine | November 11, 2024, Monday // 08:50

US to Send 500+ Interceptor Missiles to Ukraine as Russian Attacks Escalate

The United States is set to deliver over 500 interceptor missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks

World » Ukraine | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:26

Erdogan: Trump’s Will Can End the War in Ukraine Quickly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine could be resolved swiftly if the United States

World » Ukraine | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:26

Russian Strike on Zaporizhzhia Leaves 9 Dead, Including Mother and Child

A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on November 7th killed 9 people, including a mother and her 18-month-old son

World » Ukraine | November 8, 2024, Friday // 13:15

US to Maximize Military Aid to Ukraine Before January; South Korea Weighs Direct Arms Supplies

South Korea has not ruled out the possibility of directly supplying arms to Ukraine, a potential shift in Seoul's policy following reports that North Korean soldiers are being trained

World » Ukraine | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 09:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria