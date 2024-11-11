Over 100 Arrested in Amsterdam as Protests Against Gaza War Turn Violent

Dutch police detained over 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Sunday in Amsterdam after they defied a ban on protests. The demonstrations were in response to the ongoing war in Gaza, with hundreds gathering in Dam Square to chant slogans like "Free Palestine" and "Amsterdam Says No to Genocide." The protests followed recent clashes between pro-Palestinian individuals and Israeli soccer fans.

The Dutch authorities had imposed a ban on protests after attacks on Israeli supporters following a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam. A local court upheld the city's decision to ban demonstrations, which led to police action. Protesters were ordered to disperse, and over 100 individuals were detained, with many transported out of the city. One protester was taken to an ambulance after sustaining a hemorrhage.

The demonstration ban, initially imposed on Friday, has been extended until Thursday. It followed violent incidents where at least five people were injured in clashes between Israeli fans and opponents, which were condemned by Dutch authorities and international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as anti-Semitic.

Protest organizers took to Instagram, expressing outrage at the characterization of the unrest as anti-Semitic. They argued that the ban was unjust and accused it of suppressing Palestinian resistance. "We refuse to allow the accusation of anti-Semitism to be used to suppress the Palestinian resistance," they said in their statement.

Four individuals remain in custody on suspicion of violent acts, including two minors. Additionally, 40 people received fines for disorderly conduct, while 10 were penalized for offenses such as vandalism. The protests, and the subsequent police actions, were fueled by growing tensions in the Netherlands amid a rise in anti-Semitic incidents since the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.

The local police chief emphasized that the protest ban was necessary due to continued anti-Semitic incidents, such as people being pushed out of taxis and forced to show their passports. The police chief noted that these actions occurred over the weekend, reinforcing the need for the ongoing protest ban.

The violence between Israeli fans and Palestinian supporters is part of a broader context marked by the ongoing Gaza conflict. Since the war's escalation, more than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed, with millions displaced, while Israel’s military operation began after a Hamas attack killed 1,200 Israelis and took over 250 hostages.