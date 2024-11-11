Bulgaria’s Tennis Stars: Dimitrov Holds Top 10 Spot, Tomova in WTA Top 50

In the latest tennis world rankings, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov remains in 10th place, holding steady within the top 10 where he returned on April 1, 2024. Dimitrov, currently in Turin as the first reserve for the ATP Finals, will hold a training session with Alex de Minaur today. If any of the eight players in the ATP Finals withdraw, Grigor will take their place.

Bulgaria’s second-highest ranked player, Adrian Andreev, is in 205th position and will be competing this week at the Lyon Challenger. Other Bulgarians in the top 500 include Dimitar Kuzmanov at 381st, Petr Nesterov at 433rd, and Yanaki Milev at 486th.

Meanwhile, Viktoria Tomova remains in 49th place in the WTA rankings, marking her first time finishing the season in the top 50. Among Bulgaria’s other female tennis players in the top 500 are Isabella Shinikova (319th), Gergana Topalova (346th), and Lia Karatancheva (374th).

In the men’s rankings, Jannik Sinner retains the top spot, followed by Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka finishes the year at number one, with Iga Świątek in second and Coco Gauff, who claimed the title in Riyadh, in third.

