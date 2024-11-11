Bulgaria's Vezenkov Helps Olympiakos Cruise to Victory in Greek Basketball League

Bulgarian Basketball Star Vezenkov Waives $6.6 Million to Leave Toronto Raptors
Bulgaria's Aleksandar (Sasha) Vezenkov has officially been released by the Toronto Raptors
Bulgarian national Aleksandar Vezenkov and Olympiakos secured their second consecutive win and their fifth overall victory in the Greek men’s basketball championship. The team defeated Promitheas 106-66 in their sixth-round matchup, played at home. The win helped Olympiakos move up to second place in the standings, while Panathinaikos remains the leader with a perfect record of six wins from six games.
Vezenkov contributed 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 17 minutes of play. The standout performance of the match came from Nikola Milutinov, who recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Olympiakos dominated the game from start to finish, leading 52-25 at halftime and maintaining control throughout the second half.
Looking ahead, Olympiakos will face two Euroleague matches, starting with a home game against ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on November 12, followed by an away game against Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 14 in Belgrade.
