Bulgaria Celebrates St. Mina: A Day of Faith, Hope, and Blessings for Families

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors St. Mina (Menas of Egypt), a revered martyr known for his courage and faith. A soldier in third-century Egypt, St. Mina faced brutal torture for refusing to renounce his Christianity, ultimately responding to his tormentors, “I am Christ’s, and I will be Christ’s!” In 296, he was executed by the sword for his beliefs, leaving behind a legacy of steadfast faith that continues to inspire Christians. Since then, he is remembered for the bold intercession he offers before God on behalf of those who seek his aid.

St. Mina is particularly honored as the patron saint of families, travelers, and those seeking lost items. Many believers turn to him with prayers for help, especially in challenging times. According to a devoted follower, “St. Mina is my favorite saint. He has helped many childless couples, brought families together, and answers prayers with faith and warmth in the heart.” Others note that, in difficult moments, people increasingly turn to him, hoping for his guidance and support in overcoming personal challenges.

Today also marks a name day for individuals named Victor, Victoria, Mina, Mincho, Minka, and related names, who celebrate in honor of St. Mina’s enduring legacy and the blessings he is believed to bring to all who seek his help.