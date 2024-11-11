Police Prepare for Possible Tensions as Thousands Expected at Sofia Protests

Between 3,000 and 5,000 people are anticipated to participate in the protests in Sofia, according to Chief Inspector Ivan Georgiev of the Capital Directorate of Interior (SDVR). He noted that additional officials from the Ministry of Interior and other regions of Bulgaria have been deployed in the city to assist with crowd control.

Traffic has been suspended in connection with the protests, and authorities urge residents to use public transport or walk to work. Police barriers, officers, and equipment have been strategically placed to separate different groups of protesters, aiming to prevent conflicts and manage aggression, Georgiev explained.

He further confirmed that the police have operational information indicating that some protestors may engage in planned excesses. However, he assured that sufficient measures are in place to prevent any escalation of tension. Police checkpoints have been set up in several areas, including Gurko St. between Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., Arena Sofia, Maria Luiza Blvd., and Todor Aleksandrov Blvd., where officers are inspecting participants as they arrive.

Inspector Georgiev called on protesters to demonstrate peacefully, emphasizing that the Ministry of Interior's role is not to hinder the protest but to maintain public order and help ensure the event proceeds without incident.