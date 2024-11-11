Massive Power Outage Hits 10 Sofia Neighborhoods After Substation Fire

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Massive Power Outage Hits 10 Sofia Neighborhoods After Substation Fire @Pixabay

Early this morning, a large area of Sofia experienced a power outage, affecting traffic lights and disrupting the electricity supply to approximately 10 neighborhoods. Among the impacted were are Poduyane, Suhata Reka, Hadji Dimitar, Levski, Orlandovtsi, Serdika, Slatina, Reduta, Sredets, and Oborishte.

The outage resulted from a fire that broke out at the Poduyane substation, as reported by ERM Zapad, which disconnected 220 substations from the network in response to the incident.

Officials have stated that power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., as teams work to repair the affected areas and resume normal operations across the neighborhoods.

