Trump Warns Putin Over Ukraine War in First Call Since Election Win

In an escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, both countries reportedly launched waves of attack drones in recent days. CNN reported on November 10 that Russia deployed 145 drones, with Kyiv responding by sending 34 drones aimed at Moscow. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, all Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the Moscow region between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov stated that Russian air defenses downed the UAVs over the Ramenskoye, Kolomna, and Domodedovo areas. Analysts cited by Al Jazeera suggest that both Moscow and Kyiv are seeking leverage ahead of January, when US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to make efforts to end the conflict.

Trump’s approach to the Ukraine situation has attracted attention since his election victory, and he recently spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking their first conversation since Trump’s win, The Washington Post reported. According to sources, Trump took the call from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, advising Putin not to intensify the Ukraine conflict. He also highlighted the significant US military presence in Europe as a reminder to Russia, according to an individual familiar with the exchange. The White House and Kremlin have yet to officially confirm this information.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to settle the Ukraine conflict swiftly, though he did not specify how. Reportedly, he privately suggested an arrangement that would allow Russia to retain some of the territories it currently controls. This issue of territory reportedly came up briefly in his conversation with Putin.

The Ukrainian government was reportedly informed about the call between Trump and Putin, and did not raise objections, understanding that Trump might discuss the matter with the Russian leader, according to The Washington Post. Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented that Putin is open to dialogue with Trump, though he emphasized that it is too soon to discuss specifics, as reported by Russian state media.

In other news, US President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on CBS News that the administration is committed to supporting Ukraine’s position on the battlefield to secure a stronger stance for negotiations. He also mentioned that Biden and President-elect Trump are scheduled to meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday. According to Sullivan, Biden intends to ensure a smooth transfer of power and discuss key issues facing the incoming administration, including foreign policy concerns related to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

At the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia, Putin congratulated Trump on his election win and expressed that he saw no harm in initiating a conversation with him. Trump, however, later told NBC that while he had not yet spoken with Putin, he anticipated that a call was likely. Sullivan stressed that the primary focus of Biden’s message will be a peaceful and responsible transition, in line with US democratic traditions.