November 11 Showdown: Multiple Protests to Disrupt Sofia as New Parliament Opens

Society | November 11, 2024, Monday // 07:32
On November 11, the day of the 51st National Assembly’s inaugural session, Sofia is set to host seven organized demonstrations, mostly concentrated around the Parliament, government, and presidential administration buildings. The expected increase in activity may cause traffic disruptions in the city center, and at the discretion of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR), certain streets may be temporarily closed to ensure public order. The municipality indicates that any restrictions will be gradually lifted as soon as conditions allow.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has been working closely with the SDVR and several municipal agencies, including the Directorates of Security, Emergency Assistance and Prevention, and Traffic Management and Analysis, to ensure that both public order and the rights of peaceful assembly are respected. Representatives from the Metropolitan Directorate of Internal Affairs and the Center for Urban Mobility also attended the recent planning meeting.

During discussions, the mayor was assured by the Metropolitan Police Directorate that safety measures would include a police cordon separating different groups of demonstrators to prevent disruptions. The Mayor’s press office reiterated his call for both the peaceful exercise of protest rights and the smooth functioning of parliamentary activities on this significant day.

While no changes are planned for public transport schedules, the Council of Ministers has advised citizens to rely on public transit for movement in the city center, as it is expected that accessing certain routes by car could be challenging.

Among the protests are the following events: a gathering on Nezavisimost Square from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., organized by private individuals, with bus stops for participants along Todor Alexandrov Blvd. and Princess Maria Louisa Blvd. Another demonstration will take place at the National Palace of Culture pylons from 8:30 a.m. to noon, organized by private citizens.

Other planned gatherings include a protest on Atanas Burov Square from 10:00 a.m. to noon organized by a political party, as well as another political demonstration at the Bulgarian National Bank from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On the same day, a flash mob will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on People’s Assembly Square near the Tsar Osvoboditel Monument, organized by a civil association, and an event at the City Garden from 9:00 a.m. to noon organized by private citizens.

Additional assemblies include a gathering in front of the Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. organized by an association.

