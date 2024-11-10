Clouds and Cooler Temperatures Forecast Across Bulgaria on November 11
On November 11, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies, though cloud cover is expected to increase in the afternoon. Light to moderate winds will come from the northeast. Morning temperatures will range from minus 3C to 1C in southern regions, and between 2C and 5C north of the Balkan mountains, while Sofia will experience lows of around minus 1C. Daytime highs are forecast between 4C and 9C, with Sofia reaching around 7C.
Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be cloudy with rain showers in many areas, particularly in the south. Moderate to strong northeasterly winds are anticipated. Highs will range from 10C to 12C, while seawater remains at 16C.
In the mountains, mostly overcast conditions are expected. Light snow is forecast in the Balkan mountains, with occasional cloud cover over the Rhodopes and southwestern regions, where snow may also occur. Moderate to strong southeasterly winds are expected, with highs around 2C at 1,200 meters and dropping to minus 2C at 2,000 meters.
