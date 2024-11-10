First Snow in Bulgaria Brings a Taste of Winter

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 11:41
Bulgaria: First Snow in Bulgaria Brings a Taste of Winter @Меteo Bulgaria

The first snow of the season has arrived in Bulgaria, just as meteorologists predicted. The snowfall began early this morning in the central parts of the Stara Planina and the higher areas of the Pre-Balkans. Photos and videos shared on social media show that while the snow is light, it has been enough to blanket the autumn landscape in a thin layer of white. The snowfall is particularly noticeable in regions such as Elena, Omurtag, and much of the Pre-Balkan area.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather throughout most of the day. Rain is expected in parts of the Danube Plain, while the central Pre-Balkans will see both rain and snow in some areas. Cloud cover will break up in several southern regions, providing some clearer skies later in the day.

The reason for the early snow is the arrival of cold, moist air from the northeast, which has been further intensified by moisture from the Black Sea. This influx of air has led to the light snowfall in the aforementioned regions.

In terms of temperatures, the highest readings will range from 4-5°C in the northeastern part of the country to 10-12°C in the south. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to reach around 8°C. The mountains will remain mostly cloudy, with fog covering the peaks. Snowfall is expected in the Central Balkan region, while the weather in Western Bulgaria and the Rhodopes will clear up, with some areas enjoying mostly sunny conditions.

Winds will be weak to moderate, blowing from the north-northwest across the eastern half of the country. Later in the evening, they will shift to an east-northeast direction in Northeastern Bulgaria. On the mountain peaks, the maximum temperature will be around 3°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, and about minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Clouds and Cooler Temperatures Forecast Across Bulgaria on November 11

On November 11, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies

Society » Environment | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 18:56

The Most Sought-After Professions in Bulgaria Over the Next 5 Years

In Bulgaria, the demand for workers has been steadily increasing

Business | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 11:35

Bulgaria's Path to Adopting the Euro: Can It Join the Eurozone by July 2025?

Bulgaria could potentially adopt the euro on July 1, 2025, if all the necessary steps are taken within the required timeframe

Business » Finance | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 11:11

Bulgaria’s ‘Quiet Revolution’: 35 Years Since the End of One-Party Rule

Thirty-five years have passed since the pivotal beginning of Bulgaria’s transition from a one-party system to democracy and a market economy

Politics | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:18

Bulgaria Opposes Mandatory EU Tax Harmonization, Emphasizes Tax Policy Independence

Bulgaria does not view mandatory tax measures in corporate taxation as a path to boosting competitiveness

World » EU | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 09:36

Lawyer Claims Bulgaria's Missing ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova is Alive

Lawyer Dr. Jonathan Levy told Bulgaria Today that he possesses evidence proving that Ruja Ignatova

Crime | November 9, 2024, Saturday // 15:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Clouds and Cooler Temperatures Forecast Across Bulgaria on November 11

On November 11, Bulgaria will see mostly sunny skies

Society » Environment | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 18:56

Bulgaria Weekend Outlook: Chilly Temperatures and Rain Showers Expected

On November 9-10, temperatures in Bulgaria will range from -5°C to 0°C

Society » Environment | November 8, 2024, Friday // 17:12

Sunny Skies and Light Breezes Across Bulgaria on November 8

Overnight, the weather will be clear and calm, with temperatures ranging between minus 5°C and 0°C

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 17:23

2024 Set to Become Hottest Year on Record

The year 2024 is set to be the hottest on record, with global temperatures expected to surpass those of 2023

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 16:31

Critical Water Shortages Threaten Bulgaria’s Pleven

A crisis situation has emerged in Pleven and the surrounding settlements, where the local water supply has been severely affected due to the drying up of wells

Society » Environment | November 7, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

November 7 Weather: Mild Temperatures and Sunshine Across Bulgaria

On November 7, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather with light easterly winds

Society » Environment | November 6, 2024, Wednesday // 17:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria