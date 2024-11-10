First Snow in Bulgaria Brings a Taste of Winter

The first snow of the season has arrived in Bulgaria, just as meteorologists predicted. The snowfall began early this morning in the central parts of the Stara Planina and the higher areas of the Pre-Balkans. Photos and videos shared on social media show that while the snow is light, it has been enough to blanket the autumn landscape in a thin layer of white. The snowfall is particularly noticeable in regions such as Elena, Omurtag, and much of the Pre-Balkan area.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather throughout most of the day. Rain is expected in parts of the Danube Plain, while the central Pre-Balkans will see both rain and snow in some areas. Cloud cover will break up in several southern regions, providing some clearer skies later in the day.

The reason for the early snow is the arrival of cold, moist air from the northeast, which has been further intensified by moisture from the Black Sea. This influx of air has led to the light snowfall in the aforementioned regions.

In terms of temperatures, the highest readings will range from 4-5°C in the northeastern part of the country to 10-12°C in the south. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to reach around 8°C. The mountains will remain mostly cloudy, with fog covering the peaks. Snowfall is expected in the Central Balkan region, while the weather in Western Bulgaria and the Rhodopes will clear up, with some areas enjoying mostly sunny conditions.

Winds will be weak to moderate, blowing from the north-northwest across the eastern half of the country. Later in the evening, they will shift to an east-northeast direction in Northeastern Bulgaria. On the mountain peaks, the maximum temperature will be around 3°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters, and about minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.