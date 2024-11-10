Trump Declines to Invite Haley, Pompeo for New Administration Roles After Election Win

World | November 10, 2024, Sunday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Trump Declines to Invite Haley, Pompeo for New Administration Roles After Election Win

President-elect Donald Trump has stated that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be invited to join his new administration. Trump made this announcement on Truth Social, his social media platform, on Saturday, shortly after his recent election victory. Both Haley, who previously served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and Pompeo, who held the role of Secretary of State under Trump, had worked closely with him during his first term.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote, expressing appreciation for their past contributions to his administration. He concluded with his familiar slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Haley, who ran against Trump in the Republican primary earlier this year, recently wrote an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal endorsing his presidential campaign, saying, “I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time but I do agree with him most of the time.” Pompeo, who also served as director of the CIA under Trump, signed an open letter with over 400 other figures endorsing Trump for the presidency.

After defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, Trump’s victory marked a notable return to the White House following his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. Trump also recently announced Susie Wiles, his 2024 campaign manager, as his incoming White House Chief of Staff. He further named real estate investor Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler as co-chairs for his upcoming inauguration.

In a statement celebrating his return to the Oval Office, Trump remarked on his historic achievement, crediting his supporters for helping him become the 47th President of the United States. He noted that his inaugural committee would honor this “magnificent victory” in a celebration dedicated to the American people and outlined the agenda for his administration.

Scheduled for January 20, the inauguration, coordinated by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), will take place at the U.S. Capitol and will include traditional events, such as the swearing-in, inaugural address, and the ceremonial review. Trump described the inauguration as the official beginning of his administration’s work, pledging that his team would deliver on promises to restore prosperity, security, and stability for the nation.

